Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

STARTING A HOMESTAND
The Wine & Gold have played 11 games so far this season and there has not been a two-day break between any of them. After the first one of the young season, the return home to take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a career day on Sunday afternoon in The Garden for two Cavs- a rookie and a vet. Evan Mobley set a career-high 26 points while missing just four shots and hitting two threes. Ricky Rubio was red-hot from the floor, hitting eight triples and finishing with a career-best 37.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland
Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Wizards:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
A busy stretch continues with a Friday night game against the Pistons and a Saturday evening matchup against Boston, both at home.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.