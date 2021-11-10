Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

STARTING A HOMESTAND

The Wine & Gold have played 11 games so far this season and there has not been a two-day break between any of them. After the first one of the young season, the return home to take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a career day on Sunday afternoon in The Garden for two Cavs- a rookie and a vet. Evan Mobley set a career-high 26 points while missing just four shots and hitting two threes. Ricky Rubio was red-hot from the floor, hitting eight triples and finishing with a career-best 37.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
WAS
7-4
Record
7-3
5th in East
Standing
4th in East
106.0
PPG
110.3
44.9
RPG
47.7
25.2
APG
22.7
3.6
BPG
6.2
7.6
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Right Hamstring - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

    Wizards:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A busy stretch continues with a Friday night game against the Pistons and a Saturday evening matchup against Boston, both at home.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Wizards, 11-10-2021 vs Wizards

