Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

STARTING A HOMESTAND

The Wine & Gold have played 11 games so far this season and there has not been a two-day break between any of them. After the first one of the young season, the return home to take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a career day on Sunday afternoon in The Garden for two Cavs- a rookie and a vet. Evan Mobley set a career-high 26 points while missing just four shots and hitting two threes. Ricky Rubio was red-hot from the floor, hitting eight triples and finishing with a career-best 37.

Read Sunday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE WAS 7-4 Record 7-3 5th in East Standing 4th in East 106.0 PPG 110.3 44.9 RPG 47.7 25.2 APG 22.7 3.6 BPG 6.2 7.6 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Ricky Rubio, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Right Hamstring - OUT

