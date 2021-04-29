Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

REMATCH AGAINST THE WIZARDS

The Cavs get a second chance to get a win against the Washington Wizards tonight at RMFH. Washington beat the Cavs in DC on Sunday in what was a tightly contested game throughout. These two still have one more game against each other after tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing quite shorthanded again on Wednesday to start the homestand, the Wine & Gold made a furious fourth quarter rally against the Magic but ended up falling in the end. The Cavs came back from 23 down in the final frame and outscored Orlando 43-27 in that quarter. Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists and Jarrett Allen recorded 17 points and 13 boards.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
WAS
21-41
Record
28-34
13th in East
Standing
10th in East
104.0
PPG
114.9
42.5
RPG
44.9
24.1
APG
25.0
4.7
BPG
4.0
8.1
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Concussion - QUESTIONABLE
  • Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Wizards:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Washington Head Coach Scott Brooks played in 43 games for the Cavs in his final NBA season (1997-98)
  • Wizards TV Analyst Drew Gooden played for Cleveland in 292 games over four seasons (2004-2008)
  • Wizards Assistant Coach Mike Longabardi was Cleveland’s assistant coach from 2016-2019
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Wizards guard Russell Westbrook were teammates at UCLA for one season (2007-08) when they reached the NCAA Final Four

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The weekend back-to-back concludes tomorrow night when the Miami Heat come to town. It is then a mid-week back-to-back next week against the Suns and Blazers.

    Cavaliers, Wizards, 4-30-2021 vs Wizards

