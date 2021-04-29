Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
REMATCH AGAINST THE WIZARDS
The Cavs get a second chance to get a win against the Washington Wizards tonight at RMFH. Washington beat the Cavs in DC on Sunday in what was a tightly contested game throughout. These two still have one more game against each other after tonight.
LAST TIME OUT
Playing quite shorthanded again on Wednesday to start the homestand, the Wine & Gold made a furious fourth quarter rally against the Magic but ended up falling in the end. The Cavs came back from 23 down in the final frame and outscored Orlando 43-27 in that quarter. Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists and Jarrett Allen recorded 17 points and 13 boards.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland
Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Wizards:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The weekend back-to-back concludes tomorrow night when the Miami Heat come to town. It is then a mid-week back-to-back next week against the Suns and Blazers.