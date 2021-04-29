Cavs vs Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

REMATCH AGAINST THE WIZARDS

The Cavs get a second chance to get a win against the Washington Wizards tonight at RMFH. Washington beat the Cavs in DC on Sunday in what was a tightly contested game throughout. These two still have one more game against each other after tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing quite shorthanded again on Wednesday to start the homestand, the Wine & Gold made a furious fourth quarter rally against the Magic but ended up falling in the end. The Cavs came back from 23 down in the final frame and outscored Orlando 43-27 in that quarter. Darius Garland had 25 points and 10 assists and Jarrett Allen recorded 17 points and 13 boards.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE WAS 21-41 Record 28-34 13th in East Standing 10th in East 104.0 PPG 114.9 42.5 RPG 44.9 24.1 APG 25.0 4.7 BPG 4.0 8.1 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT



Isaiah Hartenstein - Concussion - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



Collin Sexton - Concussion - QUESTIONABLE



Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Wizards: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Washington Head Coach Scott Brooks played in 43 games for the Cavs in his final NBA season (1997-98)



Wizards TV Analyst Drew Gooden played for Cleveland in 292 games over four seasons (2004-2008)



Wizards Assistant Coach Mike Longabardi was Cleveland’s assistant coach from 2016-2019

