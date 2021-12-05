Cavs vs Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK AT HOME

To start a busy week of five games (and two back-to-backs), Cleveland returns home to take on the Utah Jazz in a Sunday afternoon contest. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT

To end a dominant three game road trip, the Cavs jumped all over the Wizards early on Friday and did not let up until the final buzzer sounded. Jarrett Allen dominated inside early on his way to a career-high tying 28 points and his sixth straight double-double. Darius Garland turned in his most complete game of the season, scoring 32, dishing out 10 assists, and grabbing eight boards- while missing just six shots.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE UTA 13-10 Record 15-7 6th in East Standing 3rd in West 104.4 PPG 114.2 45.3 RPG 46.4 24.4 APG 22.2 4.3 BPG 5.5 7.1 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Kevin Love

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Dean Wade - Right Calf Strain - DOUBTFUL

