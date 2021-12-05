Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 3:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK AT HOME

To start a busy week of five games (and two back-to-backs), Cleveland returns home to take on the Utah Jazz in a Sunday afternoon contest. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT

To end a dominant three game road trip, the Cavs jumped all over the Wizards early on Friday and did not let up until the final buzzer sounded. Jarrett Allen dominated inside early on his way to a career-high tying 28 points and his sixth straight double-double. Darius Garland turned in his most complete game of the season, scoring 32, dishing out 10 assists, and grabbing eight boards- while missing just six shots.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
UTA
13-10
Record
15-7
6th in East
Standing
3rd in West
104.4
PPG
114.2
45.3
RPG
46.4
24.4
APG
22.2
4.3
BPG
5.5
7.1
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Kevin Love

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Right Calf Strain - DOUBTFUL
  • Cedi Osman - Lower Back Soreness - OUT

    Jazz:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    This is game one of a back-to-back, as the Wine & Gold will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Monday night before returning home to face the Bulls on Wednesday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Jazz, 12-5-2021 vs Jazz

