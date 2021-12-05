Cavs vs Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BACK AT HOME
To start a busy week of five games (and two back-to-backs), Cleveland returns home to take on the Utah Jazz in a Sunday afternoon contest. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.
LAST TIME OUT
To end a dominant three game road trip, the Cavs jumped all over the Wizards early on Friday and did not let up until the final buzzer sounded. Jarrett Allen dominated inside early on his way to a career-high tying 28 points and his sixth straight double-double. Darius Garland turned in his most complete game of the season, scoring 32, dishing out 10 assists, and grabbing eight boards- while missing just six shots.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Kevin Love
Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Jazz:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
This is game one of a back-to-back, as the Wine & Gold will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Monday night before returning home to face the Bulls on Wednesday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.