Cavs vs Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.
IT'S THE CAVS & THE JAZZ IN CLEVELAND
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavaliers welcome the Utah Jazz to town for these two teams' first matchup against each other in the 2020-21 season.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland dropped a tough one against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they played just four days before. Memphis hit some big shots - including some three-pointers - down the stretch to pull away from the Cavaliers late in the game. Andre Drummond recorded (you guessed it), another double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Damyean Dotson, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, and Larry Nance Jr. all recorded double-digit scoring outings.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
|CLE
|
|UTA
|5-6
|Record
|6-4
|11th in East
|Standing
|4th in West
|100.0
|PPG
|109.5
|43.8
|RPG
|50.4
|23.7
|APG
|22.1
|4.8
|BPG
|5.5
|10.5
|SPG
|5.2
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond
Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT
Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT
Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
Jazz:
Jarrell Brantley - Not with Team - OUT
Derrick Favors - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE
Joe Ingles - Right Achilles Soreness - QESTIONABLE
Juwan Morgan - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
Former Canton Charge Head Coach Alex Jensen is currently an assistant coach for the Jazz
Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson played in 138 games for the Cavaliers before being traded to Utah on Dec. 24, 2019; In that deal, the Cavs acquired
guard Dante Exum, who spent his first five NBA seasons with the Jazz
Exum, guard Matthew Dellavedova and center Thon Maker and Jazz forward Joe Ingles are all natives of Australia
Utah guard Mike Conley played collegiate basketball at Ohio State, which is located in Columbus, OH
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs will get a well deserved and well needed two days off before the next game. That comes on Friday evening at RMFH against the New York Knicks.