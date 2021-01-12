Cavs vs Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



IT'S THE CAVS & THE JAZZ IN CLEVELAND

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavaliers welcome the Utah Jazz to town for these two teams' first matchup against each other in the 2020-21 season.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland dropped a tough one against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they played just four days before. Memphis hit some big shots - including some three-pointers - down the stretch to pull away from the Cavaliers late in the game. Andre Drummond recorded (you guessed it), another double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Damyean Dotson, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, and Larry Nance Jr. all recorded double-digit scoring outings.

Read Monday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE UTA 5-6 Record 6-4 11th in East Standing 4th in West 100.0 PPG 109.5 43.8 RPG 50.4 23.7 APG 22.1 4.8 BPG 5.5 10.5 SPG 5.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT



Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Jazz:

Jarrell Brantley - Not with Team - OUT



Derrick Favors - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE



Joe Ingles - Right Achilles Soreness - QESTIONABLE



Juwan Morgan - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Former Canton Charge Head Coach Alex Jensen is currently an assistant coach for the Jazz



Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson played in 138 games for the Cavaliers before being traded to Utah on Dec. 24, 2019; In that deal, the Cavs acquired guard Dante Exum, who spent his first five NBA seasons with the Jazz



Exum, guard Matthew Dellavedova and center Thon Maker and Jazz forward Joe Ingles are all natives of Australia

