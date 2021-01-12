Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Keys to the Game

IT'S THE CAVS & THE JAZZ IN CLEVELAND

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavaliers welcome the Utah Jazz to town for these two teams' first matchup against each other in the 2020-21 season.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland dropped a tough one against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they played just four days before. Memphis hit some big shots - including some three-pointers - down the stretch to pull away from the Cavaliers late in the game. Andre Drummond recorded (you guessed it), another double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Damyean Dotson, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, and Larry Nance Jr. all recorded double-digit scoring outings.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
UTA
5-6
Record
6-4
11th in East
Standing
4th in West
100.0
PPG
109.5
43.8
RPG
50.4
23.7
APG
22.1
4.8
BPG
5.5
10.5
SPG
5.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

    Jazz:

  • Jarrell Brantley - Not with Team - OUT
  • Derrick Favors - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE
  • Joe Ingles - Right Achilles Soreness - QESTIONABLE
  • Juwan Morgan - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Former Canton Charge Head Coach Alex Jensen is currently an assistant coach for the Jazz
  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson played in 138 games for the Cavaliers before being traded to Utah on Dec. 24, 2019; In that deal, the Cavs acquired guard Dante Exum, who spent his first five NBA seasons with the Jazz
  • Exum, guard Matthew Dellavedova and center Thon Maker and Jazz forward Joe Ingles are all natives of Australia
  • Utah guard Mike Conley played collegiate basketball at Ohio State, which is located in Columbus, OH

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs will get a well deserved and well needed two days off before the next game. That comes on Friday evening at RMFH against the New York Knicks.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Jazz, 1-12-2021 vs Jazz

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Jazz

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter