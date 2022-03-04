Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
TORONTO IN TOWN
The Cavs have a short stint at home as they take on the Toronto Raptors this Sunday night. The Cavs lead the series so far 2-0, with one more matchup coming later this March in Toronto.
LAST TIME OUT
This past Friday, the Cavs fell in a highly competitive matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the loss, the Cavs left it all on the court. Darius Garland continues to amaze as he put up 26 points and a career-high 19 assists, while Isaac Okoro was also stellar offensively as 13 of his 22 total points came in the first quarter alone.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Brandon Goodwin
Raptors: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakim, Precious Achiuwa
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Raptors:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs kick off a three-game road trip in Indiana this upcoming Tuesday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.