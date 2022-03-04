Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

TORONTO IN TOWN

The Cavs have a short stint at home as they take on the Toronto Raptors this Sunday night. The Cavs lead the series so far 2-0, with one more matchup coming later this March in Toronto.

LAST TIME OUT

This past Friday, the Cavs fell in a highly competitive matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the loss, the Cavs left it all on the court. Darius Garland continues to amaze as he put up 26 points and a career-high 19 assists, while Isaac Okoro was also stellar offensively as 13 of his 22 total points came in the first quarter alone.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE TOR 36-27 Record 34-29 6th in East Standing 7th in East 106.7 PPG 108.4 44.6 RPG 44.8 25.2 APG 22.1 4.3 BPG 4.7 7.1 SPG 9.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Brandon Goodwin

Raptors: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakim, Precious Achiuwa

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Raptors:

Malachi Flynn - DAY-TO-DAY



David Johnson - Knee - OUT



D.J. Wilson - Knee - OUT



Fred VanVleet - Knee - OUT

