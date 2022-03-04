Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

TORONTO IN TOWN

The Cavs have a short stint at home as they take on the Toronto Raptors this Sunday night. The Cavs lead the series so far 2-0, with one more matchup coming later this March in Toronto.

LAST TIME OUT

This past Friday, the Cavs fell in a highly competitive matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the loss, the Cavs left it all on the court. Darius Garland continues to amaze as he put up 26 points and a career-high 19 assists, while Isaac Okoro was also stellar offensively as 13 of his 22 total points came in the first quarter alone.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
TOR
36-27
Record
34-29
6th in East
Standing
7th in East
106.7
PPG
108.4
44.6
RPG
44.8
25.2
APG
22.1
4.3
BPG
4.7
7.1
SPG
9.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Brandon Goodwin

Raptors: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakim, Precious Achiuwa

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

    Raptors:

  • Malachi Flynn - DAY-TO-DAY
  • David Johnson - Knee - OUT
  • D.J. Wilson - Knee - OUT
  • Fred VanVleet - Knee - OUT
  • OG Anunoby - Finger - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs kick off a three-game road trip in Indiana this upcoming Tuesday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

