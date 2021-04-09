Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A CHANCE TO MOVE UP IN THE STANDINGS

With a win tonight against the Toronto Raptors, the Cavs will move up one spot in the Eastern Conference standings, putting the Wine & Gold one spot out of the 10th seed. Toronto is struggling this season and are on a two game slide. The Cavs topped the Raptors on March 21 in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

After a blowout win in the second game on the trip, the Cavs followed that up with a big win in the roadie's finale. Cleveland took down the Thunder, 129-102, and got solid contributions across the board. Collin Sexton, Taurean Prince, and Darius Garland all scored 20-plus; Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro scored in double figures; Kevin Love recorded a double-double.

Read Thursday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
TOR
19-32
Record
20-32
12th in East
Standing
11th in East
103.6
PPG
111.9
42.9
RPG
41.3
23.5
APG
24.4
5.0
BPG
5.5
8.1
SPG
8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Taurean Prince, Kevin Love

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Raptors:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Raptors senior basketball advisor Wayne Embry served several positions with the Cavaliers, including vice president and general manager, and executive vice president, from 1986-1999
  • Raptors guard Patrick McCaw played in three games for the Cavs last season
  • Cavs Assistant Coach Antonio Lang played seven games with the Raptors in the 1999-00 season

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A quick turnaround, as the New Orleans Pelicans come into Cleveland tomorrow for the second night of a back-to-back. Then, it's Monday and Tuesday off for the Cavs.

