Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

A CHANCE TO MOVE UP IN THE STANDINGS

With a win tonight against the Toronto Raptors, the Cavs will move up one spot in the Eastern Conference standings, putting the Wine & Gold one spot out of the 10th seed. Toronto is struggling this season and are on a two game slide. The Cavs topped the Raptors on March 21 in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

After a blowout win in the second game on the trip, the Cavs followed that up with a big win in the roadie's finale. Cleveland took down the Thunder, 129-102, and got solid contributions across the board. Collin Sexton, Taurean Prince, and Darius Garland all scored 20-plus; Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro scored in double figures; Kevin Love recorded a double-double.

Read Thursday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE TOR 19-32 Record 20-32 12th in East Standing 11th in East 103.6 PPG 111.9 42.9 RPG 41.3 23.5 APG 24.4 5.0 BPG 5.5 8.1 SPG 8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Taurean Prince, Kevin Love

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Raptors: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Raptors senior basketball advisor Wayne Embry served several positions with the Cavaliers, including vice president and general manager, and executive vice president, from 1986-1999



Raptors guard Patrick McCaw played in three games for the Cavs last season

