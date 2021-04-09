Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
A CHANCE TO MOVE UP IN THE STANDINGS
With a win tonight against the Toronto Raptors, the Cavs will move up one spot in the Eastern Conference standings, putting the Wine & Gold one spot out of the 10th seed. Toronto is struggling this season and are on a two game slide. The Cavs topped the Raptors on March 21 in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
After a blowout win in the second game on the trip, the Cavs followed that up with a big win in the roadie's finale. Cleveland took down the Thunder, 129-102, and got solid contributions across the board. Collin Sexton, Taurean Prince, and Darius Garland all scored 20-plus; Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro scored in double figures; Kevin Love recorded a double-double.
Read Thursday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Taurean Prince, Kevin Love
Raptors: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
A quick turnaround, as the New Orleans Pelicans come into Cleveland tomorrow for the second night of a back-to-back. Then, it's Monday and Tuesday off for the Cavs.