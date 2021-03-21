Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
GAMEDAY AGAINST THE (TAMPA) RAPTORS
It is the start of the end of Cleveland's four game homestand. The Toronto Raptors come to RMFH for a Sunday night matchup that is the first game of a back-to-back for the Cavs. Toronto has lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10.
LAST TIME OUT
A furious rally and comeback attempt by the young Cavs fell a little bit short on Friday against the Spurs. San Antonio jumped out to a big lead and led by 22 at one point in the second half to see that dwindle down to a four point advantage in the final minute. The Cavs' starting backcourt was sensational again, with both Collin Sexton and Darius Garland scoring 29 points apiece.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro
Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Spurs:
NONE LISTED
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Game four of this four game homestand is tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings. After that, the Cavs head on a four game road trip.