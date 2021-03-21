Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

GAMEDAY AGAINST THE (TAMPA) RAPTORS

It is the start of the end of Cleveland's four game homestand. The Toronto Raptors come to RMFH for a Sunday night matchup that is the first game of a back-to-back for the Cavs. Toronto has lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10.

LAST TIME OUT

A furious rally and comeback attempt by the young Cavs fell a little bit short on Friday against the Spurs. San Antonio jumped out to a big lead and led by 22 at one point in the second half to see that dwindle down to a four point advantage in the final minute. The Cavs' starting backcourt was sensational again, with both Collin Sexton and Darius Garland scoring 29 points apiece.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
TOR
15-26
Record
17-21
13th in East
Standing
11th in East
103.8
PPG
112.4
43.2
RPG
41.0
23.0
APG
25.3
5.2
BPG
5.5
8.1
SPG
8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - QUESTIONABLE
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness - OUT
  • JaVale McGee - Illness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder Sprain - OUT

    Spurs:

    NONE LISTED


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Raptors guard Norman Powell both played their college ball at UCLA
  • Raptors senior basketball advisor Wayne Embry served several positions with the Cavaliers, including vice president and general manager, and executive vice president, from 1986-1999
  • Raptors guard Patrick McCaw played in three games for the Cavs last season

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Game four of this four game homestand is tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings. After that, the Cavs head on a four game road trip.

    Cavaliers, Raptors, 3-21-2021 vs Raptors

