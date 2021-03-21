Cavs vs Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

GAMEDAY AGAINST THE (TAMPA) RAPTORS

It is the start of the end of Cleveland's four game homestand. The Toronto Raptors come to RMFH for a Sunday night matchup that is the first game of a back-to-back for the Cavs. Toronto has lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10.

LAST TIME OUT

A furious rally and comeback attempt by the young Cavs fell a little bit short on Friday against the Spurs. San Antonio jumped out to a big lead and led by 22 at one point in the second half to see that dwindle down to a four point advantage in the final minute. The Cavs' starting backcourt was sensational again, with both Collin Sexton and Darius Garland scoring 29 points apiece.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE TOR 15-26 Record 17-21 13th in East Standing 11th in East 103.8 PPG 112.4 43.2 RPG 41.0 23.0 APG 25.3 5.2 BPG 5.5 8.1 SPG 8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - QUESTIONABLE



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness - OUT



JaVale McGee - Illness - QUESTIONABLE



Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder Sprain - OUT



Raptors: NONE LISTED

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love and Raptors guard Norman Powell both played their college ball at UCLA



Raptors senior basketball advisor Wayne Embry served several positions with the Cavaliers, including vice president and general manager, and executive vice president, from 1986-1999

