Cavs vs Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LAST ONE AT HOME BEFORE THE BREAK

Finishing out the home portion of the schedule before the All-Star Break next weekend, the Cavs welcome in the San Antonio Spurs for the final meeting of the season between these two. The Cavs took the first meeting, winning in San Antonio on January 14.

LAST TIME OUT

In a second consecutive crazy win, the Wine & Gold came all the way back from 20 down to beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening. A third and fourth quarter "Cavalanche" led by Cedi Osman and Kevin Love pushed the Cavs over the top. Osman, Love, and Rajon Rondo scored 34 of the team's 37 points in the fourth. Osman went for 22 (18 in the fourth), Love scored 19 points, and Rondo doubled-up with 15 points and 12 points.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAS
33-21
Record
20-34
4th in East
Standing
12th in West
106.5
PPG
111.5
45.3
RPG
45.6
25.5
APG
27.9
4.3
BPG
5.2
7.2
SPG
7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Rajon Rondo, Jarrett Allen

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Spurs:

  • Jock Landale - DAY-TO-DAY
  • Lonnie Walker IV - DAY-TO-DAY

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The last three games before the break are all on the road, starting Friday against the Indiana Pacers, then a Saturday matchup against the 76ers, and finishing it out in Atlanta next Tuesday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Spurs, 2-9-2022 vs Spurs

