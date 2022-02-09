Cavs vs Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
LAST ONE AT HOME BEFORE THE BREAK
Finishing out the home portion of the schedule before the All-Star Break next weekend, the Cavs welcome in the San Antonio Spurs for the final meeting of the season between these two. The Cavs took the first meeting, winning in San Antonio on January 14.
LAST TIME OUT
In a second consecutive crazy win, the Wine & Gold came all the way back from 20 down to beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening. A third and fourth quarter "Cavalanche" led by Cedi Osman and Kevin Love pushed the Cavs over the top. Osman, Love, and Rajon Rondo scored 34 of the team's 37 points in the fourth. Osman went for 22 (18 in the fourth), Love scored 19 points, and Rondo doubled-up with 15 points and 12 points.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Caris LeVert, Rajon Rondo, Jarrett Allen
Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Spurs:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The last three games before the break are all on the road, starting Friday against the Indiana Pacers, then a Saturday matchup against the 76ers, and finishing it out in Atlanta next Tuesday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.