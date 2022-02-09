Cavs vs Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LAST ONE AT HOME BEFORE THE BREAK

Finishing out the home portion of the schedule before the All-Star Break next weekend, the Cavs welcome in the San Antonio Spurs for the final meeting of the season between these two. The Cavs took the first meeting, winning in San Antonio on January 14.

LAST TIME OUT

In a second consecutive crazy win, the Wine & Gold came all the way back from 20 down to beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening. A third and fourth quarter "Cavalanche" led by Cedi Osman and Kevin Love pushed the Cavs over the top. Osman, Love, and Rajon Rondo scored 34 of the team's 37 points in the fourth. Osman went for 22 (18 in the fourth), Love scored 19 points, and Rondo doubled-up with 15 points and 12 points.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE SAS 33-21 Record 20-34 4th in East Standing 12th in West 106.5 PPG 111.5 45.3 RPG 45.6 25.5 APG 27.9 4.3 BPG 5.2 7.2 SPG 7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Rajon Rondo, Jarrett Allen

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Spurs:

Jock Landale - DAY-TO-DAY

