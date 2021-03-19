Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FRIDAY NIGHT AGAINST THE SPURS

The Wine & Gold will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These two teams were scheduled to play in Cleveland in the fist half of the season, but that contest was postponed due to health & safety protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got a big win on Wednesday on St. Patrick's Day against the Boston Celtics to snap a four game slide. Even though Boston made a couple late runs to cut into the Cavs lead, it was a rather convincing win for the home club. Collin Sexton had a 29-7-6 state line while Darius Garland followed up with 25-4-6. Larry Nance Jr. had an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAS
15-25
Record
21-16
12th in East
Standing
7th in West
103.6
PPG
110.1
43.1
RPG
44.3
23.2
APG
24.8
5.2
BPG
5.1
8.2
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Larry Nance Jr., Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker, Patty Mills

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder Sprain - OUT

    Spurs:

  • LaMarcus Aldridge - Not With Team -OUT
  • Keita Bates-Diop - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • DeMar DeRozan - Personal Reasons - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Spurs guard Patty Mills both played collegiate basketball at Saint Mary’s and are natives of Australia
  • Spurs scout Chris Grant was the general manager of the Cavaliers from 2011-2014 and assistant general manager from 2005-2010
  • Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop played collegiate at The Ohio State University

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs will prepare for a Sunday-Monday back-to-back where they welcome the Raptors in on Sunday and the Kings in on Monday. This will be the first time the Cavs take on either team this season.

