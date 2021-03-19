Cavs vs Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Game Notes

FRIDAY NIGHT AGAINST THE SPURS

The Wine & Gold will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These two teams were scheduled to play in Cleveland in the fist half of the season, but that contest was postponed due to health & safety protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got a big win on Wednesday on St. Patrick's Day against the Boston Celtics to snap a four game slide. Even though Boston made a couple late runs to cut into the Cavs lead, it was a rather convincing win for the home club. Collin Sexton had a 29-7-6 state line while Darius Garland followed up with 25-4-6. Larry Nance Jr. had an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE SAS 15-25 Record 21-16 12th in East Standing 7th in West 103.6 PPG 110.1 43.1 RPG 44.3 23.2 APG 24.8 5.2 BPG 5.1 8.2 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Larry Nance Jr., Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker, Patty Mills

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder Sprain - OUT



Spurs:

LaMarcus Aldridge - Not With Team -OUT



Keita Bates-Diop - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



DeMar DeRozan - Personal Reasons - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Spurs guard Patty Mills both played collegiate basketball at Saint Mary’s and are natives of Australia



Spurs scout Chris Grant was the general manager of the Cavaliers from 2011-2014 and assistant general manager from 2005-2010

