Cavs vs Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FRIDAY NIGHT AGAINST THE SPURS
The Wine & Gold will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These two teams were scheduled to play in Cleveland in the fist half of the season, but that contest was postponed due to health & safety protocols.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland got a big win on Wednesday on St. Patrick's Day against the Boston Celtics to snap a four game slide. Even though Boston made a couple late runs to cut into the Cavs lead, it was a rather convincing win for the home club. Collin Sexton had a 29-7-6 state line while Darius Garland followed up with 25-4-6. Larry Nance Jr. had an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Larry Nance Jr., Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker, Patty Mills
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Spurs:
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs will prepare for a Sunday-Monday back-to-back where they welcome the Raptors in on Sunday and the Kings in on Monday. This will be the first time the Cavs take on either team this season.