Cavs vs Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

CAVS AND KINGS
This busy week of hoops wraps-up tonight at home against the Sacramento Kings. Cleveland is on the second game of a back-to-back and ending a five-games-in-seven-days stretch. The Kings are also finishing up a back-to-back, playing in Charlotte last night.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs recorded a wire-to-wire victory on the road over the T-Wolves on Friday night. Jarrett Allen double-up for the 15th time this season and Isaac Okoro had his best offensive outing of the season, scoring 16 points. Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love each were hot from behind the arc, combining for seven made triples.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Tristan Thompson, Tyrese Haliburton
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Kings:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
With having an off day tomorrow, the Cavs get right back into it on Monday night with a home matchup against the Miami Heat.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.