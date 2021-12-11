Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CAVS AND KINGS

This busy week of hoops wraps-up tonight at home against the Sacramento Kings. Cleveland is on the second game of a back-to-back and ending a five-games-in-seven-days stretch. The Kings are also finishing up a back-to-back, playing in Charlotte last night.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs recorded a wire-to-wire victory on the road over the T-Wolves on Friday night. Jarrett Allen double-up for the 15th time this season and Isaac Okoro had his best offensive outing of the season, scoring 16 points. Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love each were hot from behind the arc, combining for seven made triples.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAC
15-12
Record
11-15
6th in East
Standing
10th in West
105.0
PPG
111.1
45.0
RPG
45.0
24.5
APG
22.4
4.4
BPG
4.8
7.4
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Tristan Thompson, Tyrese Haliburton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Kings:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

With having an off day tomorrow, the Cavs get right back into it on Monday night with a home matchup against the Miami Heat.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

Cavaliers, Kings, 12-11-2021 vs Kings

