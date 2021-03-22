Cavs vs Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CAVS HOST THE KINGS
For the first time since April 4, 2019, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings will play against each other. Tonight's matchup is in Cleveland, while these two play again on Saturday in California.
LAST TIME OUT
It was another rather dominant showing by the Wine & Gold on Sunday night in a win against the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland had a 22 points lead early in the fourth and held off Toronto's late rally to hand them an eighth straight loss. Collin Sexton was phenomenal on offense again, scoring a game-high 36 points - 14 of those came in big third quarter.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton
WHAT'S NEXT?
As the end of a four game homestand comes to a close, the start of a four game road trip begins on Wednesday in Chicago. The last three games of that trip are on the West coast.