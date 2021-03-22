Cavs vs Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

CAVS HOST THE KINGS

For the first time since April 4, 2019, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings will play against each other. Tonight's matchup is in Cleveland, while these two play again on Saturday in California.

LAST TIME OUT

It was another rather dominant showing by the Wine & Gold on Sunday night in a win against the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland had a 22 points lead early in the fourth and held off Toronto's late rally to hand them an eighth straight loss. Collin Sexton was phenomenal on offense again, scoring a game-high 36 points - 14 of those came in big third quarter.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE SAC 16-26 Record 17-25 12th in East Standing 13th in West 104.0 PPG 114.5 43.5 RPG 42.6 23.2 APG 26.0 5.2 BPG 4.7 8.1 SPG 6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Kings:

Marvin Bagley III - Hand Fracture - OUT



Chimezie Metu - Right Wrist Fracture - OUT



Jahmi'us Ramsey - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Kings Head Coach Luke Walton spent the final 71 games of his NBA playing career with the Cavaliers (2011-12, 2012-13)

