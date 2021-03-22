Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CAVS HOST THE KINGS

For the first time since April 4, 2019, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings will play against each other. Tonight's matchup is in Cleveland, while these two play again on Saturday in California.

LAST TIME OUT

It was another rather dominant showing by the Wine & Gold on Sunday night in a win against the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland had a 22 points lead early in the fourth and held off Toronto's late rally to hand them an eighth straight loss. Collin Sexton was phenomenal on offense again, scoring a game-high 36 points - 14 of those came in big third quarter.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAC
16-26
Record
17-25
12th in East
Standing
13th in West
104.0
PPG
114.5
43.5
RPG
42.6
23.2
APG
26.0
5.2
BPG
4.7
8.1
SPG
6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Kings:

  • Marvin Bagley III - Hand Fracture - OUT
  • Chimezie Metu - Right Wrist Fracture - OUT
  • Jahmi'us Ramsey - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Kings Head Coach Luke Walton spent the final 71 games of his NBA playing career with the Cavaliers (2011-12, 2012-13)
  • Cavs guard Quinn Cook and Kings forward Marvin Bagley III played their college ball at Duke

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    As the end of a four game homestand comes to a close, the start of a four game road trip begins on Wednesday in Chicago. The last three games of that trip are on the West coast.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Kings, 3-22-2021 vs Kings

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Kings

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter