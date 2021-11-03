Cavs vs Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

ONE AT HOME

After wrapping up a successful five game road trip in four different cities, the Cavs return home for one game to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is in the last game of a three game trip away from home; they have dropped the first two.

LAST TIME OUT

A revenge game, of sorts, saw the Cavs take down the Hornets in the team's second meeting of the young season. The Wine & Gold's big men led the way on Monday, combining for 60 points and 34 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen dropped a season-high 21; Jarrett Allen had 24 and 16; Evan Mobley had a double-double as well with 15 and 10.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE POR 4-4 Record 3-4 10th in East Standing 9th in West 103.9 PPG 112.0 45.5 RPG 49.6 24.4 APG 22.6 4.3 BPG 4.7 8.5 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Tacko Fall - G-League - Two-Way - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Kevin Pangos - Personal - OUT

