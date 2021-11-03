Cavs vs Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ONE AT HOME
After wrapping up a successful five game road trip in four different cities, the Cavs return home for one game to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is in the last game of a three game trip away from home; they have dropped the first two.
LAST TIME OUT
A revenge game, of sorts, saw the Cavs take down the Hornets in the team's second meeting of the young season. The Wine & Gold's big men led the way on Monday, combining for 60 points and 34 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen dropped a season-high 21; Jarrett Allen had 24 and 16; Evan Mobley had a double-double as well with 15 and 10.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley
Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Trail Blazers:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Right back on the road the Cavaliers go, this time for a two game set. Friday night, Cleveland goes north to Toronto and Sunday finds them in NYC to take on the Knicks.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.