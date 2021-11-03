Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ONE AT HOME

After wrapping up a successful five game road trip in four different cities, the Cavs return home for one game to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is in the last game of a three game trip away from home; they have dropped the first two.

LAST TIME OUT

A revenge game, of sorts, saw the Cavs take down the Hornets in the team's second meeting of the young season. The Wine & Gold's big men led the way on Monday, combining for 60 points and 34 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen dropped a season-high 21; Jarrett Allen had 24 and 16; Evan Mobley had a double-double as well with 15 and 10.

Read Monday's recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
POR
4-4
Record
3-4
10th in East
Standing
9th in West
103.9
PPG
112.0
45.5
RPG
49.6
24.4
APG
22.6
4.3
BPG
4.7
8.5
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Tacko Fall - G-League - Two-Way - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Kevin Pangos - Personal - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Right Hamstring - OUT

    Trail Blazers:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Right back on the road the Cavaliers go, this time for a two game set. Friday night, Cleveland goes north to Toronto and Sunday finds them in NYC to take on the Knicks.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, 11-3-2021 vs Blazers

