Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes Cavs-Hawks Primer

NOW OR NEVER

Despite their loss to Brooklyn this past Tuesday, the Cavs have another chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Playoffs tonight. This time around, they have the opportunity to win at home against the Atlanta Hawks, who are fresh off of a Play-In win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Coming to the game? ARRIVE EARLY! Downtown Cleveland and the Gateway District will be buzzing with excitement with the Wine & Gold's Play-In game at 7:30PM and the Cleveland Guardians home opener at 7:10PM. Please know that heavy traffic conditions are likely and parking around the facilities will be limited. Traffic patterns around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field may also be altered. Get to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse early and make sure to be in your seats for player introductions

LAST TIME OUT

As previously mentioned, the Wine & Gold were unable to overcome what started as a 20-point deficit in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets and fell just within striking distance 115-108. In their postseason debuts, Darius Garland (34 points) and Evan Mobley (19 points) led the way for the resilient Cavaliers. Kevin Love was also a key contributor in Cleveland's comeback attempt, earning himself a double-double of 14 points and a game-high 13 boards.

Read Tuesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ATL 44-38 Record 43-39 8th in East Standing 9th in East 107.8 PPG 113.9 44.2 RPG 44.0 25.2 APG 24.6 4.2 BPG 4.2 7.1 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Nets: Trae Young, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - Day-to-Day



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Hawks:

Bogdan Bogdanovic - Left Ankle - Day-to-Day

Lou Williams - Back - OUT

John Collins - Finger, Foot - OUT