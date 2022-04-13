Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | ESPN | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: ESPN
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

Cavs-Hawks Primer

NOW OR NEVER

Despite their loss to Brooklyn this past Tuesday, the Cavs have another chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Playoffs tonight. This time around, they have the opportunity to win at home against the Atlanta Hawks, who are fresh off of a Play-In win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Coming to the game? ARRIVE EARLY! Downtown Cleveland and the Gateway District will be buzzing with excitement with the Wine & Gold's Play-In game at 7:30PM and the Cleveland Guardians home opener at 7:10PM. Please know that heavy traffic conditions are likely and parking around the facilities will be limited. Traffic patterns around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field may also be altered. Get to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse early and make sure to be in your seats for player introductions

LAST TIME OUT

As previously mentioned, the Wine & Gold were unable to overcome what started as a 20-point deficit in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets and fell just within striking distance 115-108. In their postseason debuts, Darius Garland (34 points) and Evan Mobley (19 points) led the way for the resilient Cavaliers. Kevin Love was also a key contributor in Cleveland's comeback attempt, earning himself a double-double of 14 points and a game-high 13 boards.

Read Tuesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ATL
44-38
Record
43-39
8th in East
Standing
9th in East
107.8
PPG
113.9
44.2
RPG
44.0
25.2
APG
24.6
4.2
BPG
4.2
7.1
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Nets: Trae Young, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - Day-to-Day
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT

    Hawks:

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic - Left Ankle - Day-to-Day
  • Lou Williams - Back - OUT
  • John Collins - Finger, Foot - OUT
  • Chaundee Brown, Jr. - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    If the Cavs win tonight, they will advance to the first round of the playoffs, taking on the Miami Heat this Sunday at 1:00PM. If it's a loss, the Cavs season will officially come to an end.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Hawks, Cavaliers, 4-15-2022 vs Hawks

    Hawks

    Cavaliers

    4-15-2022 vs Hawks

