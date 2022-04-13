Cavs vs Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
NOW OR NEVER
Despite their loss to Brooklyn this past Tuesday, the Cavs have another chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Playoffs tonight. This time around, they have the opportunity to win at home against the Atlanta Hawks, who are fresh off of a Play-In win against the Charlotte Hornets.
Coming to the game? ARRIVE EARLY! Downtown Cleveland and the Gateway District will be buzzing with excitement with the Wine & Gold's Play-In game at 7:30PM and the Cleveland Guardians home opener at 7:10PM. Please know that heavy traffic conditions are likely and parking around the facilities will be limited. Traffic patterns around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Progressive Field may also be altered. Get to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse early and make sure to be in your seats for player introductions
LAST TIME OUT
As previously mentioned, the Wine & Gold were unable to overcome what started as a 20-point deficit in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets and fell just within striking distance 115-108. In their postseason debuts, Darius Garland (34 points) and Evan Mobley (19 points) led the way for the resilient Cavaliers. Kevin Love was also a key contributor in Cleveland's comeback attempt, earning himself a double-double of 14 points and a game-high 13 boards.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley
Nets: Trae Young, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter
WHAT'S NEXT?
If the Cavs win tonight, they will advance to the first round of the playoffs, taking on the Miami Heat this Sunday at 1:00PM. If it's a loss, the Cavs season will officially come to an end.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.