Cavs vs Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

AGAINST THE WESTERN CHAMPS

Game three of the Cavs current four game homestand rolls on tonight against the reigning Western Conference champs, Phoenix Suns. The Suns got off to a slow start, but have won their last 13 games with the win streak starting on October 30 against ... the Cavs.

LAST TIME OUT

In another matchup against one of the league's heavyweight, the Wine & Gold took a double-digit second half lead. Brooklyn proved to be too much down the stretch, with Kevin Durant and James Harding sealing the deal. Lauri Markkanen returned from Health & Safety protocols to score a season-high 22 while Darius Garland dished out 11 assists.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BKN 9-9 Record 14-3 10th in East Standing 2nd in West 102.3 PPG 111.8 44.4 RPG 46.6 23.7 APG 26.8 3.7 BPG 4.5 7.8 SPG 9.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen

Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - DOUBTFUL



Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT

