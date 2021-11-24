Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

AGAINST THE WESTERN CHAMPS

Game three of the Cavs current four game homestand rolls on tonight against the reigning Western Conference champs, Phoenix Suns. The Suns got off to a slow start, but have won their last 13 games with the win streak starting on October 30 against ... the Cavs.

LAST TIME OUT

In another matchup against one of the league's heavyweight, the Wine & Gold took a double-digit second half lead. Brooklyn proved to be too much down the stretch, with Kevin Durant and James Harding sealing the deal. Lauri Markkanen returned from Health & Safety protocols to score a season-high 22 while Darius Garland dished out 11 assists.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BKN
9-9
Record
14-3
10th in East
Standing
2nd in West
102.3
PPG
111.8
44.4
RPG
46.6
23.7
APG
26.8
3.7
BPG
4.5
7.8
SPG
9.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen

Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - DOUBTFUL
  • Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Low Back Spasms - DOUBTFUL

    Suns:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland has Thanksgiving and Black Friday off before more game action. The Orlando Magic come to the FieldHouse on Saturday night as the homestand wraps-up.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Suns, 11-24-2021 vs Suns

