Cavs vs Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

AGAINST THE WESTERN CHAMPS
Game three of the Cavs current four game homestand rolls on tonight against the reigning Western Conference champs, Phoenix Suns. The Suns got off to a slow start, but have won their last 13 games with the win streak starting on October 30 against ... the Cavs.
LAST TIME OUT
In another matchup against one of the league's heavyweight, the Wine & Gold took a double-digit second half lead. Brooklyn proved to be too much down the stretch, with Kevin Durant and James Harding sealing the deal. Lauri Markkanen returned from Health & Safety protocols to score a season-high 22 while Darius Garland dished out 11 assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen
Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Suns:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland has Thanksgiving and Black Friday off before more game action. The Orlando Magic come to the FieldHouse on Saturday night as the homestand wraps-up.
