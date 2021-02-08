Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
HOW THE WEST WAS WON
The Cavaliers will travel west for the first time season for a five-game, seven-day trip starting on Monday with the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs have dropped three in a row and the Suns and on the second night of a back-to-back.
LAST TIME OUT
Much like Friday's game between the Cavaliers and Bucks, it was close until after halftime. The Bucks imposed their will on the Cavs and dominated the second half in Cleveland. Andre Drummond scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond
Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Suns:
TBD
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a Wednesday night trip to the Rocky Mountains to square off against the Denver Nuggets.