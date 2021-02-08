Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Phoenix Suns Arena at 9:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

All-Star Voting

HOW THE WEST WAS WON

The Cavaliers will travel west for the first time season for a five-game, seven-day trip starting on Monday with the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs have dropped three in a row and the Suns and on the second night of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

Much like Friday's game between the Cavaliers and Bucks, it was close until after halftime. The Bucks imposed their will on the Cavs and dominated the second half in Cleveland. Andre Drummond scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHX
10-14
Record
13-9
10th in East
Standing
4th in East
103.6
PPG
108.4
43.7
RPG
42.9
23.2
APG
23.8
5.3
BPG
4.8
8.9
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond

Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT

    Suns:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Suns guard Cameron Payne played in 9 games for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season
  • Cavs center Andre Drummond and Suns guard Langston Galloway were teammates in Detroit for nearly three seasons
  • Suns general manager James Jones played for the Cavs from 2014-2017

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a Wednesday night trip to the Rocky Mountains to square off against the Denver Nuggets.

    Cavaliers, Suns, 2-8-2021 at Suns

    NEXT UP:
