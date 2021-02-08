Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

HOW THE WEST WAS WON

The Cavaliers will travel west for the first time season for a five-game, seven-day trip starting on Monday with the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs have dropped three in a row and the Suns and on the second night of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

Much like Friday's game between the Cavaliers and Bucks, it was close until after halftime. The Bucks imposed their will on the Cavs and dominated the second half in Cleveland. Andre Drummond scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Read Saturday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHX 10-14 Record 13-9 10th in East Standing 4th in East 103.6 PPG 108.4 43.7 RPG 42.9 23.2 APG 23.8 5.3 BPG 4.8 8.9 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Andre Drummond

Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, DeAndre Ayton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Suns: TBD

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Suns guard Cameron Payne played in 9 games for the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season



Cavs center Andre Drummond and Suns guard Langston Galloway were teammates in Detroit for nearly three seasons

