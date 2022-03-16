Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

HELLO (AGAIN), PHILLY

In the second game of this current five-game home stand, the Cavs take on the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the third of four meetings between the two this season and all three have been in the past month or so, both in Philly and both Philly wins.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold played an overtime game for the first time this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Evan Mobley turned in a career-best 30 points in the win on nine missed shots. Darius Garland recorded a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 17 and hit a dagger three with a minute to play in OT; Caris LeVert returned to the lineup and scored 11.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHI
39-29
Record
41-26
6th in East
Standing
3rd in East
106.9
PPG
108.5
44.7
RPG
42.3
25.1
APG
23.1
4.3
BPG
5.4
7.1
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen

Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Day-to-Day
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - DOUBTFUL

    Sixers:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's another Friday-Saturday back-to-back, but both of these games are at home. On Friday is the Denver Nuggets followed by the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, 76ers, 3-16-2022 vs Sixers

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    76ers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter