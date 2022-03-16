Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
HELLO (AGAIN), PHILLY
In the second game of this current five-game home stand, the Cavs take on the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the third of four meetings between the two this season and all three have been in the past month or so, both in Philly and both Philly wins.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold played an overtime game for the first time this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Evan Mobley turned in a career-best 30 points in the win on nine missed shots. Darius Garland recorded a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 17 and hit a dagger three with a minute to play in OT; Caris LeVert returned to the lineup and scored 11.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen
Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Sixers:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's another Friday-Saturday back-to-back, but both of these games are at home. On Friday is the Denver Nuggets followed by the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.