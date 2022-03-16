Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

HELLO (AGAIN), PHILLY

In the second game of this current five-game home stand, the Cavs take on the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the third of four meetings between the two this season and all three have been in the past month or so, both in Philly and both Philly wins.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold played an overtime game for the first time this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Evan Mobley turned in a career-best 30 points in the win on nine missed shots. Darius Garland recorded a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 17 and hit a dagger three with a minute to play in OT; Caris LeVert returned to the lineup and scored 11.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHI 39-29 Record 41-26 6th in East Standing 3rd in East 106.9 PPG 108.5 44.7 RPG 42.3 25.1 APG 23.1 4.3 BPG 5.4 7.1 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen

Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Day-to-Day

