Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

A QUICK STOP AT HOME
Sandwiched between a four-game and three-game road trip, the Cavs come home for an April Fool's Day game against the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers sit atop the Eastern Conference at 32-15, but the Wine & Gold are 2-0 against Philly this season.
LAST TIME OUT
Shorthanded and in the final game of a west coast swing, the Cavs took one on the chin on Monday in Utah against the NBA-best Jazz. Without a few key rotation pieces, the Cavs played just nine guys. Isaiah Hartenstein made his Cavs debut (and first start in the process), recording a line of five points, 14 boards, and seven assists. Collin Sexton paced the Cavs in scoring with 20.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Taurean Prince, Isaiah Hartenstein
Sixers: Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Danny Green
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Sixers:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's another trip for the Cavs on the road that starts on Saturday night in Miami, followed by stops in San Antonio and Oklahoma City to start next week.