Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Game Notes

A QUICK STOP AT HOME

Sandwiched between a four-game and three-game road trip, the Cavs come home for an April Fool's Day game against the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers sit atop the Eastern Conference at 32-15, but the Wine & Gold are 2-0 against Philly this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded and in the final game of a west coast swing, the Cavs took one on the chin on Monday in Utah against the NBA-best Jazz. Without a few key rotation pieces, the Cavs played just nine guys. Isaiah Hartenstein made his Cavs debut (and first start in the process), recording a line of five points, 14 boards, and seven assists. Collin Sexton paced the Cavs in scoring with 20.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHI
17-30
Record
32-15
13th in East
Standing
1st in East
102.9
PPG
114.3
43.1
RPG
46.0
23.3
APG
23.1
5.1
BPG
6.3
8.3
SPG
8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Taurean Prince, Isaiah Hartenstein

Sixers: Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Danny Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - DOUBTFUL

    Sixers:

  • Ignas Brazdeikis - Coach's Decision - INACTIVE
  • Joel Embiid - Left Knee Bone Bruise - OUT
  • George Hill - Right Thumb - OUT
  • Mason Jones - Coach's Decision - INACTIVE

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Sixers guard Danny Green was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in 2009 (46th overall) and played his first 20 NBA games with the team
  • Cavs forward Cedi Osman and Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz were teammates with the Turkish professional basketball team Anadolu Efes before their NBA arrival
  • Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova and Sixers guard Ben Simmons are both natives of Australia.

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's another trip for the Cavs on the road that starts on Saturday night in Miami, followed by stops in San Antonio and Oklahoma City to start next week.

