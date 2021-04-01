Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A QUICK STOP AT HOME

Sandwiched between a four-game and three-game road trip, the Cavs come home for an April Fool's Day game against the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers sit atop the Eastern Conference at 32-15, but the Wine & Gold are 2-0 against Philly this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded and in the final game of a west coast swing, the Cavs took one on the chin on Monday in Utah against the NBA-best Jazz. Without a few key rotation pieces, the Cavs played just nine guys. Isaiah Hartenstein made his Cavs debut (and first start in the process), recording a line of five points, 14 boards, and seven assists. Collin Sexton paced the Cavs in scoring with 20.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHI 17-30 Record 32-15 13th in East Standing 1st in East 102.9 PPG 114.3 43.1 RPG 46.0 23.3 APG 23.1 5.1 BPG 6.3 8.3 SPG 8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Taurean Prince, Isaiah Hartenstein

Sixers: Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Danny Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - DOUBTFUL



Sixers:

Ignas Brazdeikis - Coach's Decision - INACTIVE



Joel Embiid - Left Knee Bone Bruise - OUT



George Hill - Right Thumb - OUT



Mason Jones - Coach's Decision - INACTIVE



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Sixers guard Danny Green was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in 2009 (46th overall) and played his first 20 NBA games with the team



Cavs forward Cedi Osman and Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz were teammates with the Turkish professional basketball team Anadolu Efes before their NBA arrival

