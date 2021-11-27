Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LAST OF THE HOMESTAND

The Wine & Gold wrap-up their second four-game homestand of the month tonight when the Orland Magic come into Cleveland. The Magic, like the Cavs, are in a bit of a funk, losing their last four and seven of the last eight games.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland had some chances late against the reigning Western Conference champs, but Phoenix proved too much against the Cavs and close out the home squad down the stretch. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman were solid all night, with Allen scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Osman scored 12 of his 23 in the final quarter.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ORL 9-10 Record 4-16 11th in East Standing 15th in East 102.9 PPG 100.8 44.4 RPG 45.1 23.6 APG 21.8 3.5 BPG 4.7 7.7 SPG 6.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland

Magic: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - QUESTIONABLE

