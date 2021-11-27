Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
LAST OF THE HOMESTAND
The Wine & Gold wrap-up their second four-game homestand of the month tonight when the Orland Magic come into Cleveland. The Magic, like the Cavs, are in a bit of a funk, losing their last four and seven of the last eight games.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland had some chances late against the reigning Western Conference champs, but Phoenix proved too much against the Cavs and close out the home squad down the stretch. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman were solid all night, with Allen scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Osman scored 12 of his 23 in the final quarter.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Cedi Osman, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland
Magic: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Magic:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold end November and start December on the road. Monday brings a trip to Dallas which is followed by a Wednesday and Friday game in Miami and DC to end the week.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.