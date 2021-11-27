Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LAST OF THE HOMESTAND

The Wine & Gold wrap-up their second four-game homestand of the month tonight when the Orland Magic come into Cleveland. The Magic, like the Cavs, are in a bit of a funk, losing their last four and seven of the last eight games.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland had some chances late against the reigning Western Conference champs, but Phoenix proved too much against the Cavs and close out the home squad down the stretch. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman were solid all night, with Allen scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Osman scored 12 of his 23 in the final quarter.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ORL
9-10
Record
4-16
11th in East
Standing
15th in East
102.9
PPG
100.8
44.4
RPG
45.1
23.6
APG
21.8
3.5
BPG
4.7
7.7
SPG
6.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland

Magic: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - QUESTIONABLE
  • Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - PROBABLE

    Magic:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold end November and start December on the road. Monday brings a trip to Dallas which is followed by a Wednesday and Friday game in Miami and DC to end the week.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Magic, 11-27-2021 vs Magic

