Cavs vs Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Health & Safety Protocols Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

START OF A HOMESTAND

After a long spell of traveling city-to-city for nearly two weeks, the Cavs stay in Cleveland for the next three games, starting tonight with a rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder. These two played last Saturday in OKC, with the Cavs coming back to win.

LAST TIME OUT

In a battle of two teams at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Chicago Bulls late run sunk the Cavs in the Windy City on Wednesday night. Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Cavs in his return to Chicago, scoring a season-high 28 points on five made triples. Darius Garland doubled-up once again, scoring 20 and handing out a game-high 12 assists.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE OKC 27-19 Record 14-31 6th in East Standing 14th in West 107.5 PPG 100.7 45.1 RPG 45.8 25.5 APG 20.9 4.3 BPG 4.7 7.2 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - OUT

