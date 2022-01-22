Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

START OF A HOMESTAND

After a long spell of traveling city-to-city for nearly two weeks, the Cavs stay in Cleveland for the next three games, starting tonight with a rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder. These two played last Saturday in OKC, with the Cavs coming back to win.

LAST TIME OUT

In a battle of two teams at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Chicago Bulls late run sunk the Cavs in the Windy City on Wednesday night. Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Cavs in his return to Chicago, scoring a season-high 28 points on five made triples. Darius Garland doubled-up once again, scoring 20 and handing out a game-high 12 assists.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
OKC
27-19
Record
14-31
6th in East
Standing
14th in West
107.5
PPG
100.7
45.1
RPG
45.8
25.5
APG
20.9
4.3
BPG
4.7
7.2
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Left Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Thunder:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The New York Knicks come in to Cleveland on Monday night, followed by a visit from the defending champs, Milwaukee Bucks, on Wednesday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Thunder, 1-22-2022 vs Thunder

    Cavaliers

    Thunder

    1-22-2022 vs Thunder

