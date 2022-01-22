Cavs vs Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
START OF A HOMESTAND
After a long spell of traveling city-to-city for nearly two weeks, the Cavs stay in Cleveland for the next three games, starting tonight with a rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder. These two played last Saturday in OKC, with the Cavs coming back to win.
LAST TIME OUT
In a battle of two teams at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Chicago Bulls late run sunk the Cavs in the Windy City on Wednesday night. Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Cavs in his return to Chicago, scoring a season-high 28 points on five made triples. Darius Garland doubled-up once again, scoring 20 and handing out a game-high 12 assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Thunder:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The New York Knicks come in to Cleveland on Monday night, followed by a visit from the defending champs, Milwaukee Bucks, on Wednesday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.