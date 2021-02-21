Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

HERE COMES THE THUNDER

The Wine & Gold need a win in the worst way to break this losing streak, and that could happen tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder come to Cleveland with an 11-8 record in the jam-packed Western Conference. OKC is coming off a loss in Milwaukee on Friday.

LAST TIME OUT

In a similar fashion to the last time the Cavs and Nuggets played (about a week-and-a-half ago), Cleveland hung tough with Denver for two quarters. Then after halftime, the Nuggets imposed their will and cruised to the finish line in the second half. All five Cavs' starters were in double-figures, led by Collin Sexton's 23. Denver got a career-high 50 from Jamal Murray and a triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
OKC
10-20
Record
11-18
14th in East
Standing
14th in West
103.9
PPG
107.7
43.7
RPG
44.9
23.0
APG
23.5
5.1
BPG
4.4
8.5
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford, Lu Dort

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT

    Thunder:

  • George Hill - Right Thumb - OUT
  • Trevor Ariza - Not with Team - OUT
  • Moses Brown - G League Two- Way - OUT
  • Josh Hall - G League Two-Way - OUT
  • Ty Jerome - G League On Assignment - OUT
  • Alekse Pokusevski - G League On Assignment - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Thunder guard George Hill played for the Cavaliers in parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Thunder players Trevor Ariza and Moses Brown all played their collegiate careers at UCLA

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    In what seems like a long time (the first time since December 28), the Cavs are off on a Monday before a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back with the Hawks and Rockets.

    Cavaliers, Thunder, 2-21-2021 vs Thunder

    Cavaliers

    Thunder

