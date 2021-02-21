Cavs vs Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
HERE COMES THE THUNDER
The Wine & Gold need a win in the worst way to break this losing streak, and that could happen tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder come to Cleveland with an 11-8 record in the jam-packed Western Conference. OKC is coming off a loss in Milwaukee on Friday.
LAST TIME OUT
In a similar fashion to the last time the Cavs and Nuggets played (about a week-and-a-half ago), Cleveland hung tough with Denver for two quarters. Then after halftime, the Nuggets imposed their will and cruised to the finish line in the second half. All five Cavs' starters were in double-figures, led by Collin Sexton's 23. Denver got a career-high 50 from Jamal Murray and a triple-double from Nikola Jokic.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford, Lu Dort
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
In what seems like a long time (the first time since December 28), the Cavs are off on a Monday before a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back with the Hawks and Rockets.