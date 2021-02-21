Cavs vs Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

HERE COMES THE THUNDER

The Wine & Gold need a win in the worst way to break this losing streak, and that could happen tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder come to Cleveland with an 11-8 record in the jam-packed Western Conference. OKC is coming off a loss in Milwaukee on Friday.

LAST TIME OUT

In a similar fashion to the last time the Cavs and Nuggets played (about a week-and-a-half ago), Cleveland hung tough with Denver for two quarters. Then after halftime, the Nuggets imposed their will and cruised to the finish line in the second half. All five Cavs' starters were in double-figures, led by Collin Sexton's 23. Denver got a career-high 50 from Jamal Murray and a triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE OKC 10-20 Record 11-18 14th in East Standing 14th in West 103.9 PPG 107.7 43.7 RPG 44.9 23.0 APG 23.5 5.1 BPG 4.4 8.5 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Dylan Windler

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford, Lu Dort

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT



Thunder:

George Hill - Right Thumb - OUT



Trevor Ariza - Not with Team - OUT



Moses Brown - G League Two- Way - OUT



Josh Hall - G League Two-Way - OUT



Ty Jerome - G League On Assignment - OUT



Alekse Pokusevski - G League On Assignment - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Thunder guard George Hill played for the Cavaliers in parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons

