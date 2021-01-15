Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Keys to the Game

THE BIG APPLE COMES TO THE LAND

To wrap-up a three game homestand, the Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks. Including the preseason, this is the fourth time these two teams will have met in the 2020-21 season.

LAST TIME OUT

The severely short-handed Cavs dropped the second game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Cedi Osman led the way, scoring 17 points. Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson followed up with 11 points each.

Read Tuesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NYK
5-7
Record
5-7
11th in East
Standing
10th in West
98.9
PPG
100.8
43.5
RPG
46.1
23.7
APG
22.2
4.8
BPG
4.7
10.2
SPG
6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: JaVale McGee, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Right Achilles Contusion - PROBABLE

    Knicks:

  • Reggie Bullock - Right Hip Soreness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Alec Burks - Left Ankle Sprain - DOUBTFUL
  • Frank Ntilikina - Right Knee Sprain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs center Andre Drummond was born in Mount Vernon, New York
  • Knicks guard Alec Burks played in 34 games for the Cavs in 2018-19
  • Knicks forward Omari Spellman was born in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Knicks guard Austin Rivers was named after Cavaliers legend Austin Carr

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs are scheduled to play a Sunday-Monday back-to-back against the Wizards in D.C.

    Cavaliers

    Knicks

    NEXT UP:
