Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE BIG APPLE COMES TO THE LAND
To wrap-up a three game homestand, the Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks. Including the preseason, this is the fourth time these two teams will have met in the 2020-21 season.
LAST TIME OUT
The severely short-handed Cavs dropped the second game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Cedi Osman led the way, scoring 17 points. Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson followed up with 11 points each.
Read Tuesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: JaVale McGee, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs are scheduled to play a Sunday-Monday back-to-back against the Wizards in D.C.