Cavs vs Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE BIG APPLE COMES TO THE LAND

To wrap-up a three game homestand, the Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks. Including the preseason, this is the fourth time these two teams will have met in the 2020-21 season.

LAST TIME OUT

The severely short-handed Cavs dropped the second game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Cedi Osman led the way, scoring 17 points. Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson followed up with 11 points each.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NYK 5-7 Record 5-7 11th in East Standing 10th in West 98.9 PPG 100.8 43.5 RPG 46.1 23.7 APG 22.2 4.8 BPG 4.7 10.2 SPG 6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: JaVale McGee, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Andre Drummond - Right Achilles Contusion - PROBABLE



Knicks:

Reggie Bullock - Right Hip Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Alec Burks - Left Ankle Sprain - DOUBTFUL



Frank Ntilikina - Right Knee Sprain - OUT



CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs center Andre Drummond was born in Mount Vernon, New York



Knicks guard Alec Burks played in 34 games for the Cavs in 2018-19



Knicks forward Omari Spellman was born in Cleveland, Ohio

