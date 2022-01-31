Cavs vs Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Health & Safety Protocols Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

RIGHT BACK TO IT

A three day break lead into a back-to-back that finishes up tonight at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans took the first meeting of the two right after Christmas in the Big Easy.

LAST TIME OUT

Lat night, the Cavs ran out to a 15-0 lead to start the game, but fell relatively flat the rest of the way. The Pistons went on a 15-2 run that started with just over five to play that put the game out of reach. Darius Garland scored 24 and Evan Mobley added in 18 of his own.

Read Sunday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NOP 30-20 Record 18-31 4th in East Standing 12th in West 107.1 PPG 105.6 45.2 RPG 45.5 25.5 APG 24.6 4.3 BPG 4.0 7.2 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade

Pelicans: Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Pelicans:

Jonas Valanciunas - Illness - QUESTIONABLE



Brandon Ingram - Ankle - QUESTIONABLE



Josh Hart - Left Knee Contusion - QUESTIONABLE



Didi Louzada - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Zion Williamson - Foot - OUT

