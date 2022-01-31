Cavs vs Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
RIGHT BACK TO IT
A three day break lead into a back-to-back that finishes up tonight at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans took the first meeting of the two right after Christmas in the Big Easy.
LAST TIME OUT
Lat night, the Cavs ran out to a 15-0 lead to start the game, but fell relatively flat the rest of the way. The Pistons went on a 15-2 run that started with just over five to play that put the game out of reach. Darius Garland scored 24 and Evan Mobley added in 18 of his own.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade
Pelicans: Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pelicans:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Go on the road for a quick two game trip, starting Wednesday against the Houston Rockets and ending Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.