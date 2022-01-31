Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

RIGHT BACK TO IT

A three day break lead into a back-to-back that finishes up tonight at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans took the first meeting of the two right after Christmas in the Big Easy.

LAST TIME OUT

Lat night, the Cavs ran out to a 15-0 lead to start the game, but fell relatively flat the rest of the way. The Pistons went on a 15-2 run that started with just over five to play that put the game out of reach. Darius Garland scored 24 and Evan Mobley added in 18 of his own.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NOP
30-20
Record
18-31
4th in East
Standing
12th in West
107.1
PPG
105.6
45.2
RPG
45.5
25.5
APG
24.6
4.3
BPG
4.0
7.2
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade

Pelicans: Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Pelicans:

  • Jonas Valanciunas - Illness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Brandon Ingram - Ankle - QUESTIONABLE
  • Josh Hart - Left Knee Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
  • Didi Louzada - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Zion Williamson - Foot - OUT
  • Kira Lewis - Right ACL - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Go on the road for a quick two game trip, starting Wednesday against the Houston Rockets and ending Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Pelicans, 1-31-2022 vs Pelicans

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Pelicans

    1-31-2022 vs Pelicans

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter