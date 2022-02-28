Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
MINNESOTA ON A MONDAY
Kicking off this week for the Cavs, the Minnesota Timberwolves come into town to try and even up the series. The Cavs took the last matchup in Minneapolis 123-106.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs grinded out a scrappy 92-86 victory against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. Four Cavaliers scored in double figures including Lauri Markkanen (23), Jarrett Allen (18), Cedi Osman (19), and Evan Mobley (14). Even though Washington's Kyle Kuzma had an electric shooting night (8-of-11 from deep, 34 total points), stellar defense from Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter helped to seal the deal for Cleveland.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverly
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Timberwolves:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Charlotte Hornets will visit Cleveland this Wednesday in the final game of the Cavs three-game homestand.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.