Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

MINNESOTA ON A MONDAY

Kicking off this week for the Cavs, the Minnesota Timberwolves come into town to try and even up the series. The Cavs took the last matchup in Minneapolis 123-106.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs grinded out a scrappy 92-86 victory against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. Four Cavaliers scored in double figures including Lauri Markkanen (23), Jarrett Allen (18), Cedi Osman (19), and Evan Mobley (14). Even though Washington's Kyle Kuzma had an electric shooting night (8-of-11 from deep, 34 total points), stellar defense from Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter helped to seal the deal for Cleveland.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIN 36-24 Record 32-29 4th in East Standing 7th in West 106.4 PPG 113.1 44.9 RPG 44.7 25.1 APG 25.1 4.4 BPG 5.9 7.2 SPG 8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverly

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Darius Garland - Back - OUT



Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Timberwolves:

Malik Beasley - Illness - PROBABLE

