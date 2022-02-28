Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

MINNESOTA ON A MONDAY

Kicking off this week for the Cavs, the Minnesota Timberwolves come into town to try and even up the series. The Cavs took the last matchup in Minneapolis 123-106.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs grinded out a scrappy 92-86 victory against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. Four Cavaliers scored in double figures including Lauri Markkanen (23), Jarrett Allen (18), Cedi Osman (19), and Evan Mobley (14). Even though Washington's Kyle Kuzma had an electric shooting night (8-of-11 from deep, 34 total points), stellar defense from Isaac Okoro in the fourth quarter helped to seal the deal for Cleveland.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIN
36-24
Record
32-29
4th in East
Standing
7th in West
106.4
PPG
113.1
44.9
RPG
44.7
25.1
APG
25.1
4.4
BPG
5.9
7.2
SPG
8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverly

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Darius Garland - Back - OUT
  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Toe - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

    Timberwolves:

  • Malik Beasley - Illness - PROBABLE
  • McKinley Wright IV - Elbow - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Charlotte Hornets will visit Cleveland this Wednesday in the final game of the Cavs three-game homestand.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

