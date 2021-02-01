Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Keys to the Game

THE START OF A HOME STAND

After playing the last two on the road, the Cavs welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Monday night matchup. The two should be familiar with each other, playing about 24 hours ago in Minneapolis.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland had a double-digit third quarter lead on Sunday in Minnesota but saw that slip away in the fourth. A late rally fell a few points short, as the Cavs fell on the road. Andre Drummond continued to be a walking double-double, recording 25 points and 22 rebounds, leading both teams in each category.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIN
9-11
Record
5-14
7th in East
Standing
15th in West
104.2
PPG
106.7
44.2
RPG
43.5
23.3
APG
23.9
4.9
BPG
5.9
9.6
SPG
8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Timberwolves:

  • Jarrett Culver - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Ashton Hagans - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Juancho Hernangomez - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Naz Reid - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • D'Angelo Russell - Right Quad Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
  • Karl-Anthony Towns - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love spent six seasons with Minnesota (2008-2014)
  • Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell played his collegiate career at The Ohio State University
  • Cavs players Isaac Okoro (Atlanta, GA) and Collin Sexton (Matietta, GA), and Wolves players Anthony Edwards (Atlanta, GA), and Ashton Hagans (Cartersville, GA) were all born in the state of Georgia
  • Cavs players Jarrett Allen (Austin, TX), Marques Bolden (Dallas, TX), Damyean Dotson (Houston, TX) and Taurean Prince (San Marcos, TX), and Minnesota players Jarrett Culver (Lubbock, TX) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Houston, TX) were all born in the state of Texas.

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland's week-long home stand continues Wednesday night as Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers come to visit.

