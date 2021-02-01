Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



FOX Sports Ohio Availability Keys to the Game

THE START OF A HOME STAND

After playing the last two on the road, the Cavs welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Monday night matchup. The two should be familiar with each other, playing about 24 hours ago in Minneapolis.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland had a double-digit third quarter lead on Sunday in Minnesota but saw that slip away in the fourth. A late rally fell a few points short, as the Cavs fell on the road. Andre Drummond continued to be a walking double-double, recording 25 points and 22 rebounds, leading both teams in each category.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIN 9-11 Record 5-14 7th in East Standing 15th in West 104.2 PPG 106.7 44.2 RPG 43.5 23.3 APG 23.9 4.9 BPG 5.9 9.6 SPG 8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT



Andre Drummond - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Timberwolves:

Jarrett Culver - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Ashton Hagans - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Juancho Hernangomez - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT



Naz Reid - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



D'Angelo Russell - Right Quad Contusion - QUESTIONABLE



Karl-Anthony Towns - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love spent six seasons with Minnesota (2008-2014)



Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell played his collegiate career at The Ohio State University



Cavs players Isaac Okoro (Atlanta, GA) and Collin Sexton (Matietta, GA), and Wolves players Anthony Edwards (Atlanta, GA), and Ashton Hagans (Cartersville, GA) were all born in the state of Georgia

