Cavs vs Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.
THE START OF A HOME STAND
After playing the last two on the road, the Cavs welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Monday night matchup. The two should be familiar with each other, playing about 24 hours ago in Minneapolis.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland had a double-digit third quarter lead on Sunday in Minnesota but saw that slip away in the fourth. A late rally fell a few points short, as the Cavs fell on the road. Andre Drummond continued to be a walking double-double, recording 25 points and 22 rebounds, leading both teams in each category.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
|CLE
|
|MIN
|9-11
|Record
|5-14
|7th in East
|Standing
|15th in West
|104.2
|PPG
|106.7
|44.2
|RPG
|43.5
|23.3
|APG
|23.9
|4.9
|BPG
|5.9
|9.6
|SPG
|8.6
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen
Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT
Andre Drummond - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE
Timberwolves:
Jarrett Culver - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
Ashton Hagans - G-League Two-Way - OUT
Juancho Hernangomez - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT
Naz Reid - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
D'Angelo Russell - Right Quad Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
Karl-Anthony Towns - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
Cavs forward Kevin Love spent six seasons with Minnesota (2008-2014)
Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell played his collegiate career at The Ohio State University
Cavs players Isaac Okoro (Atlanta, GA) and Collin Sexton (Matietta, GA), and Wolves players Anthony Edwards (Atlanta, GA), and Ashton Hagans (Cartersville, GA) were all born in the state of Georgia
Cavs players Jarrett Allen (Austin, TX), Marques Bolden (Dallas, TX), Damyean Dotson (Houston, TX) and Taurean Prince (San Marcos, TX), and Minnesota players Jarrett Culver (Lubbock, TX) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Houston, TX) were all born in the state of Texas.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland's week-long home stand continues Wednesday night as Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers come to visit.