Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A ROCKIN' FINALE

In their final home game of the season, the Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With a win against the Bucks tonight, the Cavs will guarantee themselves a spot in the 7-8 matchup of the Play-In Tournament, facing either Brooklyn or Atlanta.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold fought hard in a back-and-forth affair against the Nets this past Friday, but were unable to withstand Brooklyn's fourth quarter offensive surge and lost 118-107. Evan Mobley returned to the lineup for the first time since 3/28 and looked as comfortable as ever filling out the stat sheet: 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. Darius Garland was the high man for the Cavaliers scoring 31 points while shooting 50% from the field.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIL 43-38 Record 51-30 8th in East Standing 2nd in East 107.5 PPG 115.5 44.1 RPG 46.8 25.0 APG 23.9 4.2 BPG 4.0 7.1 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Bucks:

Bobby Portis - Day-to-Day

Luca Vildoza - OUT

Khris Middleton - Day-to-Day

Brook Lopez - Back - Day-to-Day

George Hill - Abdomen - OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Day-to-Day