Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

A ROCKIN' FINALE
In their final home game of the season, the Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With a win against the Bucks tonight, the Cavs will guarantee themselves a spot in the 7-8 matchup of the Play-In Tournament, facing either Brooklyn or Atlanta.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold fought hard in a back-and-forth affair against the Nets this past Friday, but were unable to withstand Brooklyn's fourth quarter offensive surge and lost 118-107. Evan Mobley returned to the lineup for the first time since 3/28 and looked as comfortable as ever filling out the stat sheet: 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. Darius Garland was the high man for the Cavaliers scoring 31 points while shooting 50% from the field.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley
Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavaliers will play this upcoming Tuesday or Wednesday depending on their seeding in the Play-In Tournament. Their opponent will be one of Brooklyn, Atlanta, or Charlotte.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.