Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 3:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A ROCKIN' FINALE

In their final home game of the season, the Cavaliers will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With a win against the Bucks tonight, the Cavs will guarantee themselves a spot in the 7-8 matchup of the Play-In Tournament, facing either Brooklyn or Atlanta.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold fought hard in a back-and-forth affair against the Nets this past Friday, but were unable to withstand Brooklyn's fourth quarter offensive surge and lost 118-107. Evan Mobley returned to the lineup for the first time since 3/28 and looked as comfortable as ever filling out the stat sheet: 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. Darius Garland was the high man for the Cavaliers scoring 31 points while shooting 50% from the field.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIL
43-38
Record
51-30
8th in East
Standing
2nd in East
107.5
PPG
115.5
44.1
RPG
46.8
25.0
APG
23.9
4.2
BPG
4.0
7.1
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT

    Bucks:

  • Bobby Portis - Day-to-Day
  • Luca Vildoza - OUT
  • Khris Middleton - Day-to-Day
  • Brook Lopez - Back - Day-to-Day
  • George Hill - Abdomen - OUT
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo - Day-to-Day
  • Grayson Allen - Hip - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavaliers will play this upcoming Tuesday or Wednesday depending on their seeding in the Play-In Tournament. Their opponent will be one of Brooklyn, Atlanta, or Charlotte.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Bucks, 4-10-2022 vs Bucks

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Bucks

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter