Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Health & Safety Protocols Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE

The Wine & Gold look to win all three games of the homestand, but that won't be easy tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks look to put a stop to the Cavs two-game win streak. The Cavs and Bucks payed twice in 12 days in Milwaukee with both teams winning one.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing with another new starting five, the Cavs found a way to weather the Knicks big scoring runs and hold on for a last-second victory at RMFH. Darius Garland struggled shooting the ball (6-19), but handed out 12 assists and hit a triple with just over a minute left to put the Cavs up for good. Evan Mobley had 15 and 12 while Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade were each in double figures.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIL 29-19 Record 30-19 5th in East Standing 4th in East 107.0 PPG 112.0 45.4 RPG 47.2 25.5 APG 23.0 4.3 BPG 4.4 7.1 SPG 7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Rajon Rondo

Bucks: Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, George Hill

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Bucks:

Wesley Matthews - Knee - OUT



Grayson Allen - Suspension - OUT



Giannis Antetokounmpo - Day-to-Day

