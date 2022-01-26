Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE CHAMPS ARE HERE

The Wine & Gold look to win all three games of the homestand, but that won't be easy tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks look to put a stop to the Cavs two-game win streak. The Cavs and Bucks payed twice in 12 days in Milwaukee with both teams winning one.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing with another new starting five, the Cavs found a way to weather the Knicks big scoring runs and hold on for a last-second victory at RMFH. Darius Garland struggled shooting the ball (6-19), but handed out 12 assists and hit a triple with just over a minute left to put the Cavs up for good. Evan Mobley had 15 and 12 while Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade were each in double figures.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIL
29-19
Record
30-19
5th in East
Standing
4th in East
107.0
PPG
112.0
45.4
RPG
47.2
25.5
APG
23.0
4.3
BPG
4.4
7.1
SPG
7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Rajon Rondo

Bucks: Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, George Hill

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Bucks:

  • Wesley Matthews - Knee - OUT
  • Grayson Allen - Suspension - OUT
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo - Day-to-Day
  • Brook Lopez - Back - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold have a three day break from games before traveling to Detroit on Sunday then coming home to face New Orleans on Monday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Bucks, 1-26-2022 vs Bucks

