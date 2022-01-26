Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE CHAMPS ARE HERE
The Wine & Gold look to win all three games of the homestand, but that won't be easy tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks look to put a stop to the Cavs two-game win streak. The Cavs and Bucks payed twice in 12 days in Milwaukee with both teams winning one.
LAST TIME OUT
Playing with another new starting five, the Cavs found a way to weather the Knicks big scoring runs and hold on for a last-second victory at RMFH. Darius Garland struggled shooting the ball (6-19), but handed out 12 assists and hit a triple with just over a minute left to put the Cavs up for good. Evan Mobley had 15 and 12 while Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade were each in double figures.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Rajon Rondo
Bucks: Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, George Hill
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bucks:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold have a three day break from games before traveling to Detroit on Sunday then coming home to face New Orleans on Monday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.