Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

NIGHT ONE OF A BACK-TO-BACK
The Cavs and the Milwaukee Bucks will end the week with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tonight's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two Central Division teams.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland was able to hang tough with the Los Angeles Clippers for the better part of two-and-a-half to three quarters on Wednesday. The Clippers proved to be too much, however, as LA knocked down 20 three pointers in the loss. The Cavs starting backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton did much of the heavy lifting, combining to score 50 points.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler
Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bucks:
WHAT'S NEXT?
A Saturday night game between these same two teams at the same place at 8PM ET. The Cavs will start a west-coast trip on Monday in Phoenix.