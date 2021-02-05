Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

All-Star Voting

NIGHT ONE OF A BACK-TO-BACK

The Cavs and the Milwaukee Bucks will end the week with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tonight's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two Central Division teams.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland was able to hang tough with the Los Angeles Clippers for the better part of two-and-a-half to three quarters on Wednesday. The Clippers proved to be too much, however, as LA knocked down 20 three pointers in the loss. The Cavs starting backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton did much of the heavy lifting, combining to score 50 points.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIL
10-12
Record
13-8
7th in East
Standing
2nd in East
103.7
PPG
121.0
44.2
RPG
48.8
23.3
APG
27.3
5.3
BPG
4.9
9.2
SPG
8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Neck Strain - QUESTIONABLE

    Bucks:

  • Mamadi Diakite - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Sam Merrill - G-League On-Assignment
  • Jordan Nwora - G-League On-Assignment

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova spent over two seasons with the Bucks (2016-2018)
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday played their collegiate career at UCLA.

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A Saturday night game between these same two teams at the same place at 8PM ET. The Cavs will start a west-coast trip on Monday in Phoenix.

    2-5-2021 vs Bucks

