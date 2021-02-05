Cavs vs Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes All-Star Voting

NIGHT ONE OF A BACK-TO-BACK

The Cavs and the Milwaukee Bucks will end the week with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tonight's game will be the second meeting of the season between the two Central Division teams.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland was able to hang tough with the Los Angeles Clippers for the better part of two-and-a-half to three quarters on Wednesday. The Clippers proved to be too much, however, as LA knocked down 20 three pointers in the loss. The Cavs starting backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton did much of the heavy lifting, combining to score 50 points.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIL 10-12 Record 13-8 7th in East Standing 2nd in East 103.7 PPG 121.0 44.2 RPG 48.8 23.3 APG 27.3 5.3 BPG 4.9 9.2 SPG 8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dylan Windler

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT



Collin Sexton - Neck Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Bucks:

Mamadi Diakite - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Sam Merrill - G-League On-Assignment



Jordan Nwora - G-League On-Assignment



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova spent over two seasons with the Bucks (2016-2018)

