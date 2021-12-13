Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CAVS & HEAT MEET AGAIN

For the second time this season, the Cavs and Miami Heat square off, with this matchup coming in downtown Cleveland. The Cavs stopped their 20-game slide in Miami on December 1 with a 111-85 victory.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a dominant showing for the Cavs on Saturday night against the Kings. Cleveland scored 81 first half points and hung on in the second half after its offense went cold from the floor. Darius Garland handed out a career-high 13 assists in the win.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIA
16-12
Record
16-11
6th in East
Standing
4th in East
105.0
PPG
107.2
45.0
RPG
44.1
24.9
APG
24.8
4.5
BPG
2.9
7.4
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Heat:

TBD


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

The three game homestand ends on Wednesday when the Houston Rockets come to town. The Cavs hit the road for the next three, with the next home game coming the day after Christmas.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

Cavaliers, Heat, 12-13-2021 vs Heat

Cavaliers

Heat

NEXT UP:
