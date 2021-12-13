Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

CAVS & HEAT MEET AGAIN

For the second time this season, the Cavs and Miami Heat square off, with this matchup coming in downtown Cleveland. The Cavs stopped their 20-game slide in Miami on December 1 with a 111-85 victory.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a dominant showing for the Cavs on Saturday night against the Kings. Cleveland scored 81 first half points and hung on in the second half after its offense went cold from the floor. Darius Garland handed out a career-high 13 assists in the win.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIA 16-12 Record 16-11 6th in East Standing 4th in East 105.0 PPG 107.2 45.0 RPG 44.1 24.9 APG 24.8 4.5 BPG 2.9 7.4 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Heat:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

The three game homestand ends on Wednesday when the Houston Rockets come to town. The Cavs hit the road for the next three, with the next home game coming the day after Christmas.

