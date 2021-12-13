Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CAVS & HEAT MEET AGAIN
For the second time this season, the Cavs and Miami Heat square off, with this matchup coming in downtown Cleveland. The Cavs stopped their 20-game slide in Miami on December 1 with a 111-85 victory.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a dominant showing for the Cavs on Saturday night against the Kings. Cleveland scored 81 first half points and hung on in the second half after its offense went cold from the floor. Darius Garland handed out a career-high 13 assists in the win.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Heat:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The three game homestand ends on Wednesday when the Houston Rockets come to town. The Cavs hit the road for the next three, with the next home game coming the day after Christmas.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.