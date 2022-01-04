Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

RHYTHM & BLUES vs ROCK N ROLL

The Cavs will be looking for a little revenge tonight when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies and the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, Ja Morant. The Grizzlies topped the Cavs in Memphis in the first game of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland snapped a three game slide by taking down the Pacers at home on Sunday evening. The front court showed up in a big way, combining for 74 points in the win. Evan Mobley led the way with 24, while Kevin Love had 20, Jarrett Allen with 18, and Lauri Markkanen adding in 12.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MEM
21-16
Record
23-14
5th in East
Standing
4th in West
107.7
PPG
111.1
45.4
RPG
47.5
25.4
APG
25.0
4.4
BPG
5.9
7.4
SPG
10.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jarren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT

    Grizzlies:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    With two days off, the Cavs will start a six-game west coast trip on Friday, playing in Portland against the Trail Blazers.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Grizzlies, 1-4-2021 vs Grizzlies

