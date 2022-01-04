Cavs vs Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Health & Safety Protocols Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

RHYTHM & BLUES vs ROCK N ROLL

The Cavs will be looking for a little revenge tonight when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies and the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, Ja Morant. The Grizzlies topped the Cavs in Memphis in the first game of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland snapped a three game slide by taking down the Pacers at home on Sunday evening. The front court showed up in a big way, combining for 74 points in the win. Evan Mobley led the way with 24, while Kevin Love had 20, Jarrett Allen with 18, and Lauri Markkanen adding in 12.

Read Sunday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MEM 21-16 Record 23-14 5th in East Standing 4th in West 107.7 PPG 111.1 45.4 RPG 47.5 25.4 APG 25.0 4.4 BPG 5.9 7.4 SPG 10.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jarren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Cedi Osman - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Darius Garland - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Dylan Windler - Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT

