Cavs vs Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

RHYTHM & BLUES vs ROCK N ROLL
The Cavs will be looking for a little revenge tonight when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies and the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, Ja Morant. The Grizzlies topped the Cavs in Memphis in the first game of the season.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland snapped a three game slide by taking down the Pacers at home on Sunday evening. The front court showed up in a big way, combining for 74 points in the win. Evan Mobley led the way with 24, while Kevin Love had 20, Jarrett Allen with 18, and Lauri Markkanen adding in 12.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Jarren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Grizzlies:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
With two days off, the Cavs will start a six-game west coast trip on Friday, playing in Portland against the Trail Blazers.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.