Cavs vs Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Today's Game Notes

AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2021

The Cavs return home for the first game at RMFH in the new year. It comes in the form of a rematch against the Memphis Grizzlies, who the Wine & Gold just beat in Memphis on Thursday evening.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs- through a rash of injuries- scrapped and clawed against the Milwaukee Bucks but ultimately came up just short. Andre Drummond had a monster game for Cleveland, recording a 26-point, 24-rebound double-double. Damyean Dotson had his best game in a Cavalier uniform, as he scored 21 points.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MEM 5-5 Record 3-6 7th in East Standing 14th in West 100.9 PPG 105.9 44.2 RPG 46.7 24.1 APG 25.6 4.6 BPG 5.1 10.4 SPG 9.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT



Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Grizzlies:

Jaren Jackson Jr. - Left Knee - OUT



John Konchar - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Ja Morant - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Jontay Porter - Right Knee Soreness - OUT



Killian Tillie - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



Justise Winslow - Left Hip Displacement - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was the head coach of the Grizzlies from 2017-2019



Cavs forward Kevin Love was originally drafted by the Grizzlies in the first round (5th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft

