Cavs vs Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.
AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2021
The Cavs return home for the first game at RMFH in the new year. It comes in the form of a rematch against the Memphis Grizzlies, who the Wine & Gold just beat in Memphis on Thursday evening.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs- through a rash of injuries- scrapped and clawed against the Milwaukee Bucks but ultimately came up just short. Andre Drummond had a monster game for Cleveland, recording a 26-point, 24-rebound double-double. Damyean Dotson had his best game in a Cavalier uniform, as he scored 21 points.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
|CLE
|
|MEM
|5-5
|Record
|3-6
|7th in East
|Standing
|14th in West
|100.9
|PPG
|105.9
|44.2
|RPG
|46.7
|24.1
|APG
|25.6
|4.6
|BPG
|5.1
|10.4
|SPG
|9.6
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT
Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT
Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
Grizzlies:
Jaren Jackson Jr. - Left Knee - OUT
John Konchar - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
Ja Morant - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
Jontay Porter - Right Knee Soreness - OUT
Killian Tillie - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
Justise Winslow - Left Hip Displacement - OUT
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was the head coach of the Grizzlies from 2017-2019
Cavs forward Kevin Love was originally drafted by the Grizzlies in the first round (5th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft
Cavs Assistant Coach Greg Buckner played for the Grizzlies in 2008-09 and was an assistant coach with the team under Bickerstaff from 2017-19
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's another back-to-back for Cleveland. The Cavs will stay home and take on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at 7:30PM.