Cavs vs Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

AT HOME FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2021

The Cavs return home for the first game at RMFH in the new year. It comes in the form of a rematch against the Memphis Grizzlies, who the Wine & Gold just beat in Memphis on Thursday evening.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs- through a rash of injuries- scrapped and clawed against the Milwaukee Bucks but ultimately came up just short. Andre Drummond had a monster game for Cleveland, recording a 26-point, 24-rebound double-double. Damyean Dotson had his best game in a Cavalier uniform, as he scored 21 points.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MEM
5-5
Record
3-6
7th in East
Standing
14th in West
100.9
PPG
105.9
44.2
RPG
46.7
24.1
APG
25.6
4.6
BPG
5.1
10.4
SPG
9.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Andre Drummond

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Port Jr. - Personal - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

    Grizzlies:

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. - Left Knee - OUT
  • John Konchar - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Ja Morant - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Jontay Porter - Right Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Killian Tillie - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • Justise Winslow - Left Hip Displacement - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was the head coach of the Grizzlies from 2017-2019
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love was originally drafted by the Grizzlies in the first round (5th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft
  • Cavs Assistant Coach Greg Buckner played for the Grizzlies in 2008-09 and was an assistant coach with the team under Bickerstaff from 2017-19

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's another back-to-back for Cleveland. The Cavs will stay home and take on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at 7:30PM.

