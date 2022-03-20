Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE FIFTH NIGHT

To close out a five-game homestand, the Cavs welcome the Los Angeles Lakers for a chance to clinch a winning season for the first time since 2018. This is the second and final time the Cavs and Lakers will meet this season, with the Lakers winning the first matchup in LA back in October.

LAST TIME OUT

After a tough overtime win against the Nuggets Friday night, the Cavs were able to grind it out down the stretch Saturday to overcome the Detroit Pistons 113-109. A full team effort was needed as six Cavaliers managed to score in double figures en route to the win: Darius Garland (24), Cedi Osman (16), Lamar Stevens (15), Kevin Love (14), Evan Mobley (12), and Isaac Okoro (11).

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAL 41-30 Record 30-41 6th in East Standing 10th in West 107.2 PPG 111.2 44.6 RPG 44.1 25.2 APG 24.0 4.3 BPG 5.5 7.2 SPG 7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Cedi Osman

Lakers: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT



Lakers:

Wayne Ellington - Illness - Day-to-Day



Wenyen Gabriel - Ankle - Day-to-Day



Talen Horton-Tucker - Ankle - Day-to-Day



LeBron James - Knee - Day-to-Day



Anthony Davis - Foot - OUT

