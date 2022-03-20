Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE FIFTH NIGHT

To close out a five-game homestand, the Cavs welcome the Los Angeles Lakers for a chance to clinch a winning season for the first time since 2018. This is the second and final time the Cavs and Lakers will meet this season, with the Lakers winning the first matchup in LA back in October.

LAST TIME OUT

After a tough overtime win against the Nuggets Friday night, the Cavs were able to grind it out down the stretch Saturday to overcome the Detroit Pistons 113-109. A full team effort was needed as six Cavaliers managed to score in double figures en route to the win: Darius Garland (24), Cedi Osman (16), Lamar Stevens (15), Kevin Love (14), Evan Mobley (12), and Isaac Okoro (11).

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAL
41-30
Record
30-41
6th in East
Standing
10th in West
107.2
PPG
111.2
44.6
RPG
44.1
25.2
APG
24.0
4.3
BPG
5.5
7.2
SPG
7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Cedi Osman

Lakers: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Lakers:

  • Wayne Ellington - Illness - Day-to-Day
  • Wenyen Gabriel - Ankle - Day-to-Day
  • Talen Horton-Tucker - Ankle - Day-to-Day
  • LeBron James - Knee - Day-to-Day
  • Anthony Davis - Foot - OUT
  • Kendrick Nunn - Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold will take a short trip up north to Toronto on Thursday to take on the Raptors. They will then return home for a three-game homestand that starts by facing the Bulls on Saturday night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Lakers, 3-21-2022 vs Lakers

