Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE FIFTH NIGHT
To close out a five-game homestand, the Cavs welcome the Los Angeles Lakers for a chance to clinch a winning season for the first time since 2018. This is the second and final time the Cavs and Lakers will meet this season, with the Lakers winning the first matchup in LA back in October.
LAST TIME OUT
After a tough overtime win against the Nuggets Friday night, the Cavs were able to grind it out down the stretch Saturday to overcome the Detroit Pistons 113-109. A full team effort was needed as six Cavaliers managed to score in double figures en route to the win: Darius Garland (24), Cedi Osman (16), Lamar Stevens (15), Kevin Love (14), Evan Mobley (12), and Isaac Okoro (11).
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Cedi Osman
Lakers: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Lakers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold will take a short trip up north to Toronto on Thursday to take on the Raptors. They will then return home for a three-game homestand that starts by facing the Bulls on Saturday night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.