Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE DEFENDING CHAMPS COME TO TOWN
After falling to the Celtics in Boston on Sunday night, the Cavs return home to another tough task - the defending NBA champs, Los Angeles Lakers. LA owns not only the best record in the West, but the best record in the league.
LAST TIME OUT
After two rather convincing outings against the Nets, the Cavs came out flat and were never really in Sunday's game against the Celtics. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring with 13 points. Six other Cavs were in double figures, but none higher than 12 points.
Read Sunday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Lakers:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's two games on the road over the weekend for the Wine & Gold. On Friday, the Cavs travel to New York to take on the Knicks then go to Minnesota for a Sunday night game against the Timberwolves to wrap-up the month of January.