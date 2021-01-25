Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Today's Game Notes

THE DEFENDING CHAMPS COME TO TOWN

After falling to the Celtics in Boston on Sunday night, the Cavs return home to another tough task - the defending NBA champs, Los Angeles Lakers. LA owns not only the best record in the West, but the best record in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

After two rather convincing outings against the Nets, the Cavs came out flat and were never really in Sunday's game against the Celtics. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring with 13 points. Six other Cavs were in double figures, but none higher than 12 points.

Read Sunday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAL 8-8 Record 13-4 6th in East Standing 1st in East 104.3 PPG 114.3 44.0 RPG 47.6 24.2 APG 25.2 5.0 BPG 6.4 9.9 SPG 7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT



Lamar Stevens - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Lakers:

Kostas Antetokounmpo - Right Knee Tendinitis - OUT



Anthony Davis - Right Ankle Contusion - PROBABLE



Jared Dudley - Right Calf Soreness - OUT



LeBron James - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

On Feb. 8, 2018, the Cavaliers acquired guard Larry Nance Jr. from the Lakers; Nance spent his first two and a half NBA seasons (2015-2018) with Los Angeles



Lakers forward LeBron James played 11 seasons for Cleveland (2003-2010, 2014-2018), winning an NBA title with the team in 2016



Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy was an assistant coach with the Cavaliers from 2013-2018 and was part of the Cavs 2016 NBA Championship coaching staff

