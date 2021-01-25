Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

THE DEFENDING CHAMPS COME TO TOWN

After falling to the Celtics in Boston on Sunday night, the Cavs return home to another tough task - the defending NBA champs, Los Angeles Lakers. LA owns not only the best record in the West, but the best record in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

After two rather convincing outings against the Nets, the Cavs came out flat and were never really in Sunday's game against the Celtics. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers in scoring with 13 points. Six other Cavs were in double figures, but none higher than 12 points.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAL
8-8
Record
13-4
6th in East
Standing
1st in East
104.3
PPG
114.3
44.0
RPG
47.6
24.2
APG
25.2
5.0
BPG
6.4
9.9
SPG
7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Lakers:

  • Kostas Antetokounmpo - Right Knee Tendinitis - OUT
  • Anthony Davis - Right Ankle Contusion - PROBABLE
  • Jared Dudley - Right Calf Soreness - OUT
  • LeBron James - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • On Feb. 8, 2018, the Cavaliers acquired guard Larry Nance Jr. from the Lakers; Nance spent his first two and a half NBA seasons (2015-2018) with Los Angeles
  • Lakers forward LeBron James played 11 seasons for Cleveland (2003-2010, 2014-2018), winning an NBA title with the team in 2016
  • Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy was an assistant coach with the Cavaliers from 2013-2018 and was part of the Cavs 2016 NBA Championship coaching staff
  • Lakers foward Alfonzo McKinnie played in 40 games for Cleveland last season

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's two games on the road over the weekend for the Wine & Gold. On Friday, the Cavs travel to New York to take on the Knicks then go to Minnesota for a Sunday night game against the Timberwolves to wrap-up the month of January.

    Cavaliers, Lakers, 1-25-2021 vs Lakers

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Lakers

    NEXT UP:
