Cavs vs. Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE WINE & GOLD TIP-OFF PRESEASON ACTION
The Cavaliers are back in action tonight against the Indiana Pacers. This is both teams first time out since the NBA's hiatus and both teams first preseason game. The Cavs and Pacers will face-off with each other again in the preseason on Monday evening.
LAST TIME OUT
We last saw Cavs basketball on March 10 in Chicago against the Bulls. This is the first game action for Cleveland since then, but offseason workouts, the Cleveland Bubble, and Training Camp (along with the NBA Lottery & Draft!) have all taken place in the months since the NBA's hiatus.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs: TBD
Pacers: TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs will play three more preseason games over the next six days. It'll be Cleveland-Indiana again on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, then a trip to NYC for two games against the Knicks on Dec. 16 and 18. The regular season tips-off on Dec. 23 against Charlotte.