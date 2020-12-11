Cavs vs. Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability

THE WINE & GOLD TIP-OFF PRESEASON ACTION

The Cavaliers are back in action tonight against the Indiana Pacers. This is both teams first time out since the NBA's hiatus and both teams first preseason game. The Cavs and Pacers will face-off with each other again in the preseason on Monday evening.

LAST TIME OUT

We last saw Cavs basketball on March 10 in Chicago against the Bulls. This is the first game action for Cleveland since then, but offseason workouts, the Cleveland Bubble, and Training Camp (along with the NBA Lottery & Draft!) have all taken place in the months since the NBA's hiatus.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE IND 19-46 19-20 Record 45-28 15th in East 19-20 Standing 4th in East 106.9 PPG 109.4 44.2 RPG 42.8 23.1 APG 25.9 3.2 BPG 5.2 6.9 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs: TBD

Pacers: TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Cavs will play three more preseason games over the next six days. It'll be Cleveland-Indiana again on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, then a trip to NYC for two games against the Knicks on Dec. 16 and 18. The regular season tips-off on Dec. 23 against Charlotte.