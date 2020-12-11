Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs. Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

THE WINE & GOLD TIP-OFF PRESEASON ACTION

The Cavaliers are back in action tonight against the Indiana Pacers. This is both teams first time out since the NBA's hiatus and both teams first preseason game. The Cavs and Pacers will face-off with each other again in the preseason on Monday evening.

LAST TIME OUT

We last saw Cavs basketball on March 10 in Chicago against the Bulls. This is the first game action for Cleveland since then, but offseason workouts, the Cleveland Bubble, and Training Camp (along with the NBA Lottery & Draft!) have all taken place in the months since the NBA's hiatus.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE
IND
19-46
19-20 Record
45-28
15th in East
19-20 Standing
4th in East
106.9
PPG
109.4
44.2
RPG
42.8
23.1
APG
25.9
3.2
BPG
5.2
6.9
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Pacers: Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs: TBD

Pacers: TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Cavs will play three more preseason games over the next six days. It'll be Cleveland-Indiana again on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, then a trip to NYC for two games against the Knicks on Dec. 16 and 18. The regular season tips-off on Dec. 23 against Charlotte.

Tags
Cavaliers, Pacers, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 12-12-2020 vs Pacers

Related Content

Cavaliers

Pacers

Game Preview

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter