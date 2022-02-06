Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK HOME ON A SUNDAY

After a wild one on Friday, the Cavs are back at home taking on the Indiana Pacers. In their first meeting of the season, the Cavs won by four at home on January 2.

LAST TIME OUT

It was quite the game on Friday in Charlotte. After some weird calls and comeback attempts, the Cavs Kevin Love hit two late free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give Cleveland the lead. Jarrett Allen had a monster game, with 29 and 22.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 32-21 Record 19-35 3rd in East Standing 13th in East 106.7 PPG 109.2 45.2 RPG 44.6 25.5 APG 24.4 4.3 BPG 5.6 7.1 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Duane Washington Jr., Torrey Craig

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Pacers:

Malcom Brogdon - Achilles - QUESTIONABLE



Domantas Sabonis - Health & Safety Protocols - QUESTIONABLE



TJ McConnell - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Myles Turner - Left Foot Stress Reaction - OUT

