Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

BACK HOME ON A SUNDAY
After a wild one on Friday, the Cavs are back at home taking on the Indiana Pacers. In their first meeting of the season, the Cavs won by four at home on January 2.
LAST TIME OUT
It was quite the game on Friday in Charlotte. After some weird calls and comeback attempts, the Cavs Kevin Love hit two late free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give Cleveland the lead. Jarrett Allen had a monster game, with 29 and 22.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love
Pacers: Caris LeVert, Duane Washington Jr., Torrey Craig
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pacers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
One last home game before the All-Star break, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.