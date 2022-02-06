Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK HOME ON A SUNDAY

After a wild one on Friday, the Cavs are back at home taking on the Indiana Pacers. In their first meeting of the season, the Cavs won by four at home on January 2.

LAST TIME OUT

It was quite the game on Friday in Charlotte. After some weird calls and comeback attempts, the Cavs Kevin Love hit two late free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give Cleveland the lead. Jarrett Allen had a monster game, with 29 and 22.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
32-21
Record
19-35
3rd in East
Standing
13th in East
106.7
PPG
109.2
45.2
RPG
44.6
25.5
APG
24.4
4.3
BPG
5.6
7.1
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Duane Washington Jr., Torrey Craig

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Pacers:

  • Malcom Brogdon - Achilles - QUESTIONABLE
  • Domantas Sabonis - Health & Safety Protocols - QUESTIONABLE
  • TJ McConnell - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Myles Turner - Left Foot Stress Reaction - OUT
  • TJ Warren - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    One last home game before the All-Star break, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Pacers, 2-6-2022 vs Pacers

