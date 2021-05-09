Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LAST BACK-TO-BACK OF THE SEASON

After taking on the Mavericks last night, the Cavs final homestand (and back-to-back) rolls on with a game against the Indiana Pacers. This is the final meeting between the two this season. Indiana has lost three of the last four.

LAST TIME OUT

To start off the last homestand of the season, the Cavs fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the home portion of the team's home-and-home. The Wine & Gold hung around against the playoff-bound Mavs until mid-way through the third quarter when the Dallas offense took off. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland's offense, scoring 24 and handing out a team-high seven dimes. Isaac Okoro scored in double figures for the eighth time in his last nine outings while Mfiondu Kabengele recorded a career-high 14.

Read Sunday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 21-47 Record 31-36 14th in East Standing 10th in East 103.8 PPG 115.1 42.4 RPG 42.6 23.9 APG 27.1 4.5 BPG 6.4 7.9 SPG 8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Edmond Sumner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Pacers:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love and Pacers guard Aaron Holiday both played their college ball at UCLA



Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-2018

