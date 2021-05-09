Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LAST BACK-TO-BACK OF THE SEASON

After taking on the Mavericks last night, the Cavs final homestand (and back-to-back) rolls on with a game against the Indiana Pacers. This is the final meeting between the two this season. Indiana has lost three of the last four.

LAST TIME OUT

To start off the last homestand of the season, the Cavs fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the home portion of the team's home-and-home. The Wine & Gold hung around against the playoff-bound Mavs until mid-way through the third quarter when the Dallas offense took off. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland's offense, scoring 24 and handing out a team-high seven dimes. Isaac Okoro scored in double figures for the eighth time in his last nine outings while Mfiondu Kabengele recorded a career-high 14.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
21-47
Record
31-36
14th in East
Standing
10th in East
103.8
PPG
115.1
42.4
RPG
42.6
23.9
APG
27.1
4.5
BPG
6.4
7.9
SPG
8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Edmond Sumner

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Pacers:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Pacers guard Aaron Holiday both played their college ball at UCLA
  • Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-2018
  • Cavs forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis, IN and attended Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    To finish out the homestand, and the home portion of the schedule, the Boston Celtics come to RMFH on Wednesday night.

    Cavaliers, Pacers, 5-10-2021 vs Pacers

