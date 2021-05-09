Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
LAST BACK-TO-BACK OF THE SEASON
After taking on the Mavericks last night, the Cavs final homestand (and back-to-back) rolls on with a game against the Indiana Pacers. This is the final meeting between the two this season. Indiana has lost three of the last four.
LAST TIME OUT
To start off the last homestand of the season, the Cavs fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the home portion of the team's home-and-home. The Wine & Gold hung around against the playoff-bound Mavs until mid-way through the third quarter when the Dallas offense took off. Collin Sexton led the way for Cleveland's offense, scoring 24 and handing out a team-high seven dimes. Isaac Okoro scored in double figures for the eighth time in his last nine outings while Mfiondu Kabengele recorded a career-high 14.
Read Sunday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen
Pacers: Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Edmond Sumner
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Pacers:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
To finish out the homestand, and the home portion of the schedule, the Boston Celtics come to RMFH on Wednesday night.