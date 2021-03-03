Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LAST ONE IN THE FIRST HALF

In game No. 36 of the first half of the season, the Cavs welcome the Indiana Pacers to town for a Wednesday night matchup to close the season's first half. The Cavs have won four in a row while the Pacers have lost four in a row.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland topped the Rockets for the second time in a week on Monday night, with this win coming in Houston. Collin Sexton led the way in scoring on Monday with 39 and added eight assists for good measure. Jarrett Allen continued his hot streak with his eight double-double in a row.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 14-21 Record 15-18 13th in East Standing 9th in West 104.4 PPG 113.0 43.8 RPG 42.2 23.4 APG 26.6 5.3 BPG 6.0 8.3 SPG 8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Pacers: Malcom Brogdon, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT



Brodric Thomas - G League On Assignment - OUT



Pacers:

Brian Bowen II - G League Two-Way - OUT



Jeremy Lamb - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Jalen Lecque - G League On Assignment - OUT



Caris LeVert - Not Available - OUT



Doug McDermott - Not Available - OUT



Cassius Stanley - G League Two-Way - OUT



T.J. Warren - Left Foot Stress Fracture - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love and Pacers guard Aaron Holiday both played their college ball at UCLA



Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-2018

