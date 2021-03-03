Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LAST ONE IN THE FIRST HALF

In game No. 36 of the first half of the season, the Cavs welcome the Indiana Pacers to town for a Wednesday night matchup to close the season's first half. The Cavs have won four in a row while the Pacers have lost four in a row.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland topped the Rockets for the second time in a week on Monday night, with this win coming in Houston. Collin Sexton led the way in scoring on Monday with 39 and added eight assists for good measure. Jarrett Allen continued his hot streak with his eight double-double in a row.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
14-21
Record
15-18
13th in East
Standing
9th in West
104.4
PPG
113.0
43.8
RPG
42.2
23.4
APG
26.6
5.3
BPG
6.0
8.3
SPG
8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Pacers: Malcom Brogdon, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT
  • Brodric Thomas - G League On Assignment - OUT

    Pacers:

  • Brian Bowen II - G League Two-Way - OUT
  • Jeremy Lamb - Left Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Jalen Lecque - G League On Assignment - OUT
  • Caris LeVert - Not Available - OUT
  • Doug McDermott - Not Available - OUT
  • Cassius Stanley - G League Two-Way - OUT
  • T.J. Warren - Left Foot Stress Fracture - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Pacers guard Aaron Holiday both played their college ball at UCLA
  • Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks from 2016-2018
  • Cavs forward Dylan Windler was born in Indianapolis, IN

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's the All-Star Break! The Cavaliers are off until next Friday, March 12, when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans to start the second half of the schedule.

