Cavs vs Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

LAST ONE IN THE FIRST HALF
In game No. 36 of the first half of the season, the Cavs welcome the Indiana Pacers to town for a Wednesday night matchup to close the season's first half. The Cavs have won four in a row while the Pacers have lost four in a row.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland topped the Rockets for the second time in a week on Monday night, with this win coming in Houston. Collin Sexton led the way in scoring on Monday with 39 and added eight assists for good measure. Jarrett Allen continued his hot streak with his eight double-double in a row.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Pacers: Malcom Brogdon, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's the All-Star Break! The Cavaliers are off until next Friday, March 12, when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans to start the second half of the schedule.