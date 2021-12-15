Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LOOKING FOR FIVE

Tonight, the Wine & Gold will look for a five game win streak when they welcome in the Houston Rockets. Houston rattled off eight win in a row, but have dropped two of their last three.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland topped Miami for the second time in two weeks with a home win on Monday. Kevin Love scored a season-high 23 points, all of which came in the second half. He knocked down five threes and hit all six of his free throws. Isaac Okoro continued his strong play of late, scoring 18 in the win.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
HOU
17-12
Record
9-18
4th in East
Standing
13th in West
106.0
PPG
106.9
45.0
RPG
44.3
24.9
APG
23.1
4.4
BPG
5.1
7.6
SPG
7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Rockets: Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Jaesean Tate

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Rockets:

TBD


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

Cleveland now hits the road for three and aren't home again until after Christmas. A weekend back-to-back against the Bucks and Hawks is first up.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

Cavaliers, Rockets, 12-15-2021 vs Rockets

Cavaliers

Rockets

12-15-2021 vs Rockets

