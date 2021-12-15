Cavs vs Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LOOKING FOR FIVE

Tonight, the Wine & Gold will look for a five game win streak when they welcome in the Houston Rockets. Houston rattled off eight win in a row, but have dropped two of their last three.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland topped Miami for the second time in two weeks with a home win on Monday. Kevin Love scored a season-high 23 points, all of which came in the second half. He knocked down five threes and hit all six of his free throws. Isaac Okoro continued his strong play of late, scoring 18 in the win.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE HOU 17-12 Record 9-18 4th in East Standing 13th in West 106.0 PPG 106.9 45.0 RPG 44.3 24.9 APG 23.1 4.4 BPG 5.1 7.6 SPG 7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Rockets: Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Jaesean Tate

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Rockets:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

Cleveland now hits the road for three and aren't home again until after Christmas. A weekend back-to-back against the Bucks and Hawks is first up.

