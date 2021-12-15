Cavs vs Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
LOOKING FOR FIVE
Tonight, the Wine & Gold will look for a five game win streak when they welcome in the Houston Rockets. Houston rattled off eight win in a row, but have dropped two of their last three.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland topped Miami for the second time in two weeks with a home win on Monday. Kevin Love scored a season-high 23 points, all of which came in the second half. He knocked down five threes and hit all six of his free throws. Isaac Okoro continued his strong play of late, scoring 18 in the win.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro
Rockets: Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Jaesean Tate
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Rockets:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland now hits the road for three and aren't home again until after Christmas. A weekend back-to-back against the Bucks and Hawks is first up.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.