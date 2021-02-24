Cavs vs Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BLAST OFF

It's the second game of a back-to-back and the last game of a four-game homestand for the Cavaliers. The opponent is the Houston Rockets who own an 11-18 record on the season.

LAST TIME OUT

A well-needed win was well earned by the Cavs last night against Atlanta. Lamar Stevens put the Cavs over the top with the game-winning dunk with 4.1 seconds left in the fourth. To help along the way, Collin Sexton scored a game-high 29, Jarrett Allen recorded his fifth straight double-double, and Dylan Windler scored a career-high 15 on 5-5 shooting from behind the arc.

Read Tuesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE HOU 11-21 Record 11-18 14th in East Standing 14th in West 104.0 PPG 109.0 43.1 RPG 43.7 23.4 APG 23.0 5.2 BPG 5.6 8.4 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Rockets: John Wall, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Rockets:

Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Eric Gordon - Right Heel Soreness - QUESTIONBLE



Kenyon Martin Jr. - G League On Assignment - OUT



Victor Oladipo - Right Foot Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Porter Jr. - G League On Assignment - OUT



P.J. Tucker - Left Quad Contusion - OUT



Christian Wood - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Rockets from 2011-2015 and the interim head coach from 2015-2016



Rockets Player Development Coach John Lucas was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2001-2003



Cavs guard Damyean Dotson was born in Houston, TX and played his junior and senior years in college at the University of Houston



Rockets guard Dante Exum played in 30 games for the Cavaliers between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons

