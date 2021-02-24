Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BLAST OFF

It's the second game of a back-to-back and the last game of a four-game homestand for the Cavaliers. The opponent is the Houston Rockets who own an 11-18 record on the season.

LAST TIME OUT

A well-needed win was well earned by the Cavs last night against Atlanta. Lamar Stevens put the Cavs over the top with the game-winning dunk with 4.1 seconds left in the fourth. To help along the way, Collin Sexton scored a game-high 29, Jarrett Allen recorded his fifth straight double-double, and Dylan Windler scored a career-high 15 on 5-5 shooting from behind the arc.

Read Tuesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
HOU
11-21
Record
11-18
14th in East
Standing
14th in West
104.0
PPG
109.0
43.1
RPG
43.7
23.4
APG
23.0
5.2
BPG
5.6
8.4
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Rockets: John Wall, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Rockets:

  • Dante Exum - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Eric Gordon - Right Heel Soreness - QUESTIONBLE
  • Kenyon Martin Jr. - G League On Assignment - OUT
  • Victor Oladipo - Right Foot Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Porter Jr. - G League On Assignment - OUT
  • P.J. Tucker - Left Quad Contusion - OUT
  • Christian Wood - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Rockets from 2011-2015 and the interim head coach from 2015-2016
  • Rockets Player Development Coach John Lucas was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2001-2003
  • Cavs guard Damyean Dotson was born in Houston, TX and played his junior and senior years in college at the University of Houston
  • Rockets guard Dante Exum played in 30 games for the Cavaliers between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons
  • Rockets guard David Nwaba also played for the Cleveland in 2018-19 (51 games)

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It is two days off for the Cavs to end the week. It's then a two game trip that starts on Saturday in Philadelphia and ends on Monday in Houston agains these same Rockets.

    Cavaliers, Rockets, 2-24-2021 vs Rockets

