Cavs vs Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

BLAST OFF
It's the second game of a back-to-back and the last game of a four-game homestand for the Cavaliers. The opponent is the Houston Rockets who own an 11-18 record on the season.
LAST TIME OUT
A well-needed win was well earned by the Cavs last night against Atlanta. Lamar Stevens put the Cavs over the top with the game-winning dunk with 4.1 seconds left in the fourth. To help along the way, Collin Sexton scored a game-high 29, Jarrett Allen recorded his fifth straight double-double, and Dylan Windler scored a career-high 15 on 5-5 shooting from behind the arc.
Read Tuesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro
Rockets: John Wall, P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Rockets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It is two days off for the Cavs to end the week. It's then a two game trip that starts on Saturday in Philadelphia and ends on Monday in Houston agains these same Rockets.