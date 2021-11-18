Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK HOME AGAINST OLD FRIENDS

Starting off a new four game homestand - and wrapping up a back-to-back - the Cavs welcome the Golden State Warriors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Warriors topped the Nets on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, where the Cavs played last night.

LAST TIME OUT

For the second time in a week, the Cavs found themselves in a big hole. This time, unlike against Boston, Cleveland could not complete the comeback as the Nets pulled away in the last few minutes. The starting guard duo of Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland combined for 45 points and Kevin Love returned to the rotation with 11 points and nine board.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
GSW
9-7
Record
12-2
6th in East
Standing
1st in West
102.5
PPG
115.2
44.1
RPG
48.6
23.8
APG
29.2
3.6
BPG
5.1
8.0
SPG
10.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love

Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - OUT
  • Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Warriors:

  • Steph Curry - Left Hip Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
  • Andre Iguodala - Left Hip - OUT
  • Klay Thompson - Right Achilles Rehab - OUT
  • James Wiseman - Right Knee Recovery - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    For the first time this season, the Wine & Gold have a three day break between games. They are back in action on Monday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Warriors, 11-18-2021 vs Warriors

