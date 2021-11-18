Cavs vs Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BACK HOME AGAINST OLD FRIENDS
Starting off a new four game homestand - and wrapping up a back-to-back - the Cavs welcome the Golden State Warriors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Warriors topped the Nets on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, where the Cavs played last night.
LAST TIME OUT
For the second time in a week, the Cavs found themselves in a big hole. This time, unlike against Boston, Cleveland could not complete the comeback as the Nets pulled away in the last few minutes. The starting guard duo of Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland combined for 45 points and Kevin Love returned to the rotation with 11 points and nine board.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love
Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Warriors:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
For the first time this season, the Wine & Gold have a three day break between games. They are back in action on Monday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.