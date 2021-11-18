Cavs vs Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK HOME AGAINST OLD FRIENDS

Starting off a new four game homestand - and wrapping up a back-to-back - the Cavs welcome the Golden State Warriors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Warriors topped the Nets on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, where the Cavs played last night.

LAST TIME OUT

For the second time in a week, the Cavs found themselves in a big hole. This time, unlike against Boston, Cleveland could not complete the comeback as the Nets pulled away in the last few minutes. The starting guard duo of Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland combined for 45 points and Kevin Love returned to the rotation with 11 points and nine board.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE GSW 9-7 Record 12-2 6th in East Standing 1st in West 102.5 PPG 115.2 44.1 RPG 48.6 23.8 APG 29.2 3.6 BPG 5.1 8.0 SPG 10.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Kevin Love

Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Right Ankle - OUT



Evan Mobley - Right Elbow - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Warriors:

Steph Curry - Left Hip Contusion - QUESTIONABLE



Andre Iguodala - Left Hip - OUT



Klay Thompson - Right Achilles Rehab - OUT

