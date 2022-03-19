Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
GAME FOUR OF FIVE
The weekend back-to-back concludes tonight with the Cavs Noche Latina night against the Detroit Pistons. This is the fourth game of the five game stay and the fourth and final meeting between the Central Division rivals. The Pistons have a 2-1 lead in the season series heading into tonight.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold played in their second overtime game of the week, and of the season, just last night, defeating the Nuggets for the season sweep of the Western Conference club. Three Cavaliers recorded a double-double against Denver: Lauri Markkanen with 31 points and 10 rebounds; Evan Mobley with 27 points and 11 rebounds; Darius Garland with 25 points and 14 assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen
Pistons: Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pistons:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The final game of the homestand is slated for Monday as the Los Angeles Lakes come in to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs travel north to face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.