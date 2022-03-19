Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

GAME FOUR OF FIVE

The weekend back-to-back concludes tonight with the Cavs Noche Latina night against the Detroit Pistons. This is the fourth game of the five game stay and the fourth and final meeting between the Central Division rivals. The Pistons have a 2-1 lead in the season series heading into tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold played in their second overtime game of the week, and of the season, just last night, defeating the Nuggets for the season sweep of the Western Conference club. Three Cavaliers recorded a double-double against Denver: Lauri Markkanen with 31 points and 10 rebounds; Evan Mobley with 27 points and 11 rebounds; Darius Garland with 25 points and 14 assists.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DET 40-30 Record 19-51 6th in East Standing 14th in East 107.1 PPG 103.9 44.6 RPG 43.1 25.2 APG 23.1 4.3 BPG 4.7 7.2 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen

Pistons: Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - DOUBTFUL



Pistons:

Killian Hayes - Day-to-Day



Cade Cunningham - Day-to-Day



Jarami Grant - Day-to-Day



Frank Jackson - Back - OUT



Hamidou Diallo - Foot - OUT

