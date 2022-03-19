Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

GAME FOUR OF FIVE

The weekend back-to-back concludes tonight with the Cavs Noche Latina night against the Detroit Pistons. This is the fourth game of the five game stay and the fourth and final meeting between the Central Division rivals. The Pistons have a 2-1 lead in the season series heading into tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold played in their second overtime game of the week, and of the season, just last night, defeating the Nuggets for the season sweep of the Western Conference club. Three Cavaliers recorded a double-double against Denver: Lauri Markkanen with 31 points and 10 rebounds; Evan Mobley with 27 points and 11 rebounds; Darius Garland with 25 points and 14 assists.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DET
40-30
Record
19-51
6th in East
Standing
14th in East
107.1
PPG
103.9
44.6
RPG
43.1
25.2
APG
23.1
4.3
BPG
4.7
7.2
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen

Pistons: Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - DOUBTFUL

    Pistons:

  • Killian Hayes - Day-to-Day
  • Cade Cunningham - Day-to-Day
  • Jarami Grant - Day-to-Day
  • Frank Jackson - Back - OUT
  • Hamidou Diallo - Foot - OUT
  • Chris Smith - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The final game of the homestand is slated for Monday as the Los Angeles Lakes come in to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs travel north to face the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Pistons, 3-19-2022 vs Pistons

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Pistons

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter