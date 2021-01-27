Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

IT'S THE CAVS-PISTONS ON A WEDNESDAY

After four games in a row against the NBA's heavyweights, Cleveland welcomes the Detroit Pistons to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Wednesday night matchup. Detroit is coming off a win over Philly on Monday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs played the defending champs tough on Monday, but ultimately, LeBron James proved too much in the fourth quarter. Andre Drummond had a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double and Cedi Osman chipped in with 20 points of his own.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DET
8-0
Record
4-13
7th in East
Standing
15th in East
104.5
PPG
109.5
44.0
RPG
43.7
29.9
APG
23.8
4.9
BPG
4.9
9.8
SPG
8.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Pistons: Derrick Rose, Jerami Grant, Delon Wright

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Abdominal Strain - QUESTIONABLE

    Pistons:

  • Blake Griffin - Left Knee - OUT
  • Killian Hayes - Right Hip Strain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs center Javale McGee’s mother, Pam, was an assistant coach for the Detroit Shock on Bill Laimbeer’s staff during the team’s first WNBA Championship campaign in 2003
  • Pistons guard Derrick Rose played 16 games during the 2017-2018 season for the Cavs, averaging 9.8 points
  • Cavs center Andre Drummond was acquired in a trade with Detroit in February of last season

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland hits the road for two games over the weekend. First, it's a Friday trip to New York to play the Knicks, then a Sunday night in Minnesota against the T-Wolves.

    Cavaliers, Pistons, 1-27-2021 vs Pistons

