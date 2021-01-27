Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

IT'S THE CAVS-PISTONS ON A WEDNESDAY

After four games in a row against the NBA's heavyweights, Cleveland welcomes the Detroit Pistons to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Wednesday night matchup. Detroit is coming off a win over Philly on Monday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs played the defending champs tough on Monday, but ultimately, LeBron James proved too much in the fourth quarter. Andre Drummond had a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double and Cedi Osman chipped in with 20 points of his own.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DET 8-0 Record 4-13 7th in East Standing 15th in East 104.5 PPG 109.5 44.0 RPG 43.7 29.9 APG 23.8 4.9 BPG 4.9 9.8 SPG 8.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Pistons: Derrick Rose, Jerami Grant, Delon Wright

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Lamar Stevens - Right Abdominal Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Pistons:

Blake Griffin - Left Knee - OUT



Killian Hayes - Right Hip Strain - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs center Javale McGee’s mother, Pam, was an assistant coach for the Detroit Shock on Bill Laimbeer’s staff during the team’s first WNBA Championship campaign in 2003



Pistons guard Derrick Rose played 16 games during the 2017-2018 season for the Cavs, averaging 9.8 points

