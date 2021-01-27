Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
IT'S THE CAVS-PISTONS ON A WEDNESDAY
After four games in a row against the NBA's heavyweights, Cleveland welcomes the Detroit Pistons to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Wednesday night matchup. Detroit is coming off a win over Philly on Monday.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs played the defending champs tough on Monday, but ultimately, LeBron James proved too much in the fourth quarter. Andre Drummond had a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double and Cedi Osman chipped in with 20 points of his own.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Pistons: Derrick Rose, Jerami Grant, Delon Wright
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland hits the road for two games over the weekend. First, it's a Friday trip to New York to play the Knicks, then a Sunday night in Minnesota against the T-Wolves.