Cavs vs Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

MILE HIGH HOOPS IN THE LAND

After splitting the first two games of the homestand, the Cavs welcome in another MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic, and his Denver Nuggets. In the fourth game of the season (and the first of a west coast swing), the Cavs topped the Nuggets in Denver in late October.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fought hard and until the end, but ended up falling shot on Wednesday night against Philly. The Cavs grabbed a slim second half lead, but the Sixers took control late in the fourth and grabbed the win. Darius Garland scored 22, while Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, and Kevin Love all finished the night in double-figures.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DEN
39-30
Record
42-28
6th in East
Standing
6th in West
107.0
PPG
111.4
44.6
RPG
44.1
25.1
APG
27.4
4.3
BPG
3.7
7.1
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Day-to-Day
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - DOUBTFUL

    Nuggets:

  • Zeke Nnaji - Knee - OUT
  • Michael Porter Jr. - Back - OUT
  • Jamal Murray - Knee - OUT
  • Vlatko Cancar - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Another quick turnaround for the second straight weekend, as the Detroit Pistons come to RMFH tomorrow night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

