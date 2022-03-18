Cavs vs Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
MILE HIGH HOOPS IN THE LAND
After splitting the first two games of the homestand, the Cavs welcome in another MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic, and his Denver Nuggets. In the fourth game of the season (and the first of a west coast swing), the Cavs topped the Nuggets in Denver in late October.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland fought hard and until the end, but ended up falling shot on Wednesday night against Philly. The Cavs grabbed a slim second half lead, but the Sixers took control late in the fourth and grabbed the win. Darius Garland scored 22, while Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, and Kevin Love all finished the night in double-figures.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nuggets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Another quick turnaround for the second straight weekend, as the Detroit Pistons come to RMFH tomorrow night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.