Cavs vs Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Game Notes

MILE HIGH HOOPS IN THE LAND

After splitting the first two games of the homestand, the Cavs welcome in another MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic, and his Denver Nuggets. In the fourth game of the season (and the first of a west coast swing), the Cavs topped the Nuggets in Denver in late October.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fought hard and until the end, but ended up falling shot on Wednesday night against Philly. The Cavs grabbed a slim second half lead, but the Sixers took control late in the fourth and grabbed the win. Darius Garland scored 22, while Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, and Kevin Love all finished the night in double-figures.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DEN 39-30 Record 42-28 6th in East Standing 6th in West 107.0 PPG 111.4 44.6 RPG 44.1 25.1 APG 27.4 4.3 BPG 3.7 7.1 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Darius Garland

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Day-to-Day



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - DOUBTFUL



Nuggets:

Zeke Nnaji - Knee - OUT



Michael Porter Jr. - Back - OUT



Jamal Murray - Knee - OUT

