Cavs vs Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

WE'RE BACK

After a tough road trip, the Cavs were supposed to come home, play the Spurs on Wednesday, and have a three day break. That break was extended from three days off to almost a whole week after the Spurs had positive COVID cases. Then, the NBA scheduled a Friday game with the Denver Nuggets after their game during the week was postponed due to the same reason.

LAST TIME OUT

It seems like it has been a while since Cavaliers basketball, based on the recent schedule, anyway. The Wine & Gold's last game was on Monday night in Golden State, where they fell to the Warriors. Cleveland had five guys in double digits, but that was not enough to hold off the Warriors' second half flurry.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DEN
10-19
Record
15-13
14th in East
Standing
8th in West
103.9
PPG
115.4
43.7
RPG
44.1
23.0
APG
26.6
5.1
BPG
4.5
8.5
SPG
8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT

    Nuggets:

  • Will Barton - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • PJ Dozier - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • JaMychal Green - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT
  • Gary Harris - Left Adductor Strain - OUT
  • Paul Millsap - Left Knee Sprain - OUT
  • Greg Whittington - Left Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was an assistant coach for the Cavaliers from 2005-2010
  • Cavs guard Collin Sexton and Nuggets forward JaMychal Green both played collegiate basketball at Alabama
  • Cavs center JaVale McGee played for the Nuggets from 2012-2014
  • Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez was head coach of the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ NBA G League team, from 2014-2016

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    We are back to our regularly scheduled programming on Sunday with a date against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cleveland.

    Cavaliers, Nuggets, 2-19-2021 vs Nuggets

