Cavs vs Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

WE'RE BACK

After a tough road trip, the Cavs were supposed to come home, play the Spurs on Wednesday, and have a three day break. That break was extended from three days off to almost a whole week after the Spurs had positive COVID cases. Then, the NBA scheduled a Friday game with the Denver Nuggets after their game during the week was postponed due to the same reason.

LAST TIME OUT

It seems like it has been a while since Cavaliers basketball, based on the recent schedule, anyway. The Wine & Gold's last game was on Monday night in Golden State, where they fell to the Warriors. Cleveland had five guys in double digits, but that was not enough to hold off the Warriors' second half flurry.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DEN 10-19 Record 15-13 14th in East Standing 8th in West 103.9 PPG 115.4 43.7 RPG 44.1 23.0 APG 26.6 5.1 BPG 4.5 8.5 SPG 8.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT



Nuggets:

Will Barton - Personal Reasons - OUT



PJ Dozier - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



JaMychal Green - Right Shoulder Strain - OUT



Gary Harris - Left Adductor Strain - OUT



Paul Millsap - Left Knee Sprain - OUT



Greg Whittington - Left Knee - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was an assistant coach for the Cavaliers from 2005-2010



Cavs guard Collin Sexton and Nuggets forward JaMychal Green both played collegiate basketball at Alabama



Cavs center JaVale McGee played for the Nuggets from 2012-2014

