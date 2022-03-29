Cavs vs Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

THE REST OF THE WEST

The Dallas Mavericks come to Cleveland as the Wine & Gold's final Western Conference opponent of the regular season. The Cavs won the first matchup back in Dallas in late November 114 - 96.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold grabbed a much needed win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Despite being down two with less than six minutes to play, the Cavs rallied a 17-9 run to put Orlando away for the evening. Darius Garland led both teams with a game-high 25 points, with Lauri Markkanen (20 points) and Kevin Love (19 points) also being solid contributors. On the defensive end, Dylan Windler grabbed a career-high nine boards and earned himself his first Junkyard Dog award.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DAL 42-33 Record 47-29 7th in East Standing 4th in West 107.2 PPG 106.9 44.4 RPG 43.2 25.2 APG 23.2 4.2 BPG 4.0 7.1 SPG 6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Dylan Windler

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT



Mavericks:

Brandon Knight - Day-to-Day



Trey Burke - OUT



Sterling Brown - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Theo Pinson - Finger - OUT

