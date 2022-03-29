Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE REST OF THE WEST

The Dallas Mavericks come to Cleveland as the Wine & Gold's final Western Conference opponent of the regular season. The Cavs won the first matchup back in Dallas in late November 114 - 96.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold grabbed a much needed win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Despite being down two with less than six minutes to play, the Cavs rallied a 17-9 run to put Orlando away for the evening. Darius Garland led both teams with a game-high 25 points, with Lauri Markkanen (20 points) and Kevin Love (19 points) also being solid contributors. On the defensive end, Dylan Windler grabbed a career-high nine boards and earned himself his first Junkyard Dog award.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DAL
42-33
Record
47-29
7th in East
Standing
4th in West
107.2
PPG
106.9
44.4
RPG
43.2
25.2
APG
23.2
4.2
BPG
4.0
7.1
SPG
6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Dylan Windler

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Mavericks:

  • Brandon Knight - Day-to-Day
  • Trey Burke - OUT
  • Sterling Brown - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Theo Pinson - Finger - OUT
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs head to Atlanta on Thursday to take on the Hawks in a rescheduled game that was supposed to be played in mid-December. The game had to be rescheduled due to players being unable to participate because of Health & Safety Protocols.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

