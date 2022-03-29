Cavs vs Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE REST OF THE WEST
The Dallas Mavericks come to Cleveland as the Wine & Gold's final Western Conference opponent of the regular season. The Cavs won the first matchup back in Dallas in late November 114 - 96.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold grabbed a much needed win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Despite being down two with less than six minutes to play, the Cavs rallied a 17-9 run to put Orlando away for the evening. Darius Garland led both teams with a game-high 25 points, with Lauri Markkanen (20 points) and Kevin Love (19 points) also being solid contributors. On the defensive end, Dylan Windler grabbed a career-high nine boards and earned himself his first Junkyard Dog award.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Dylan Windler
Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Mavericks:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs head to Atlanta on Thursday to take on the Hawks in a rescheduled game that was supposed to be played in mid-December. The game had to be rescheduled due to players being unable to participate because of Health & Safety Protocols.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.