Cavs vs Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A REMATCH IN CLEVELAND

The Cavs and Dallas Mavericks did not play each other until game No. 66 this season. Now today, in the span of three days, their season series wraps-up, with the second game of it coming in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing shorthanded again - even more so with Kevin Love ruled out before tip - the Cavs got off to a slow start in the first half. They scored 19 in the first quarter and 18 in the second while Dallas opened up a 25-poit halftime lead. The Wine & Gold tried to make it a game in the second half, but the Mav lead was too large to overcome. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman both scored 20-plus

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DAL 21-46 Record 38-28 14th in East Standing 5th in West 104.1 PPG 112.1 42.5 RPG 43.4 24.1 APG 22.5 4.7 BPG 4.3 7.9 SPG 6.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Mavericks: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs assistant coach Greg Buckner was drafted by the Mavericks with the 53rd overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and played four seasons with the team



Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. played for the Canton Charge of the NBA G League for 2 games during the 2015-2016 season

