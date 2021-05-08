Cavs vs Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
A REMATCH IN CLEVELAND
The Cavs and Dallas Mavericks did not play each other until game No. 66 this season. Now today, in the span of three days, their season series wraps-up, with the second game of it coming in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
Playing shorthanded again - even more so with Kevin Love ruled out before tip - the Cavs got off to a slow start in the first half. They scored 19 in the first quarter and 18 in the second while Dallas opened up a 25-poit halftime lead. The Wine & Gold tried to make it a game in the second half, but the Mav lead was too large to overcome. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman both scored 20-plus
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade
Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Mavericks:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Tonight's game starts a three-game home stand - the last three games at RMFH this season. Tomorrow is a date against the Pacers with the Celtics in town on Wednesday.