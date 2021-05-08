Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs vs Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A REMATCH IN CLEVELAND

The Cavs and Dallas Mavericks did not play each other until game No. 66 this season. Now today, in the span of three days, their season series wraps-up, with the second game of it coming in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing shorthanded again - even more so with Kevin Love ruled out before tip - the Cavs got off to a slow start in the first half. They scored 19 in the first quarter and 18 in the second while Dallas opened up a 25-poit halftime lead. The Wine & Gold tried to make it a game in the second half, but the Mav lead was too large to overcome. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman both scored 20-plus

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DAL
21-46
Record
38-28
14th in East
Standing
5th in West
104.1
PPG
112.1
42.5
RPG
43.4
24.1
APG
22.5
4.7
BPG
4.3
7.9
SPG
6.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Dean Wade

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Neck Strain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Thumb Fracture - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Concussion - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Mavericks:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs assistant coach Greg Buckner was drafted by the Mavericks with the 53rd overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and played four seasons with the team
  • Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. played for the Canton Charge of the NBA G League for 2 games during the 2015-2016 season
  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Mavericks guard Josh Green are both natives of Australia

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Tonight's game starts a three-game home stand - the last three games at RMFH this season. Tomorrow is a date against the Pacers with the Celtics in town on Wednesday.

