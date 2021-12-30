Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
A THURSDAY IN DC
For the third time this season, the Cavs will play the Washington Wizards. The teams have split the series to this point, with the Wine & Gold winning in Washington, and the Wizards winning in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
In what was a tough game in more than one way, the Cavaliers fell short to the Pelicans on Tuesday. New Orleans mounted a big comeback and took the decision by four points. Before going off injured, Ricky Rubio had a near triple-double with 27-13-9. Kevin Love scored 24 points and Evan Mobley added 22 in his first game back from Health & Safety Protocols.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro
Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Daniel Gafford
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Wizards:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
To wrap-up the calendar year (and back-to-back), the Cavaliers return home tomorrow night to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of 2021.
