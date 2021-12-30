Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A THURSDAY IN DC

For the third time this season, the Cavs will play the Washington Wizards. The teams have split the series to this point, with the Wine & Gold winning in Washington, and the Wizards winning in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was a tough game in more than one way, the Cavaliers fell short to the Pelicans on Tuesday. New Orleans mounted a big comeback and took the decision by four points. Before going off injured, Ricky Rubio had a near triple-double with 27-13-9. Kevin Love scored 24 points and Evan Mobley added 22 in his first game back from Health & Safety Protocols.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE WAS 20-14 Record 17-17 5th in East Standing 8th in East 107.8 PPG 106.0 45.4 RPG 44.1 25.5 APG 23.8 4.4 BPG 4.9 7.7 SPG 6.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Daniel Gafford

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Dylan Windler - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Wizards:

Bradley Beal - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Rui Hachimura - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Montrezl Harrell - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Aaron Holiday - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Anthony Gil - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Thomas Bryant - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Raul Neto - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

