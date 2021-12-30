Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Capital One Arena at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A THURSDAY IN DC

For the third time this season, the Cavs will play the Washington Wizards. The teams have split the series to this point, with the Wine & Gold winning in Washington, and the Wizards winning in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was a tough game in more than one way, the Cavaliers fell short to the Pelicans on Tuesday. New Orleans mounted a big comeback and took the decision by four points. Before going off injured, Ricky Rubio had a near triple-double with 27-13-9. Kevin Love scored 24 points and Evan Mobley added 22 in his first game back from Health & Safety Protocols.

Read Tuesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
WAS
20-14
Record
17-17
5th in East
Standing
8th in East
107.8
PPG
106.0
45.4
RPG
44.1
25.5
APG
23.8
4.4
BPG
4.9
7.7
SPG
6.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Daniel Gafford

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT

    Wizards:

  • Bradley Beal - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Rui Hachimura - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Montrezl Harrell - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Aaron Holiday - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Anthony Gil - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Thomas Bryant - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Raul Neto - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    To wrap-up the calendar year (and back-to-back), the Cavaliers return home tomorrow night to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of 2021.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Wizards, 12-30-2021 at Wizards

