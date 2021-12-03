Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

GOING FOR FOUR

Wrapping up the trip, the Cavs will play in DC tonight to take on the Washington Wizards for the second time this season. The Wizards won a close one by three points in Cleveland on November 10.

LAST TIME OUT

For the third straight game, the Cavs got a win. And, for the third straight game, that win came in convincing fashion. Cleveland grabbed an early first quarter lead against the Heat on Wednesday and kept their foot on the gas the remaining three quarters. Kevin Love came off the bench and scored 22 points while Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland all continued their strong play.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE WAS 12-10 Record 14-8 6th in East Standing 2nd in East 103.9 PPG 106.2 45.0 RPG 46.5 24.2 APG 23.9 4.2 BPG 5.5 7.3 SPG 6.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Dean Wade - Right Calf Strain - DOUBTFUL



Cedi Osman - Lower Back Soreness - OUT



Wizards:

Deni Avdija - Illness - QUESTIONABLE



Thomas Bryant - Left ACL Recovery - OUT



Rui Hachimura - Return to Competition Conditioning - OUT

