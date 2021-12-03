Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Capital One Arena at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

GOING FOR FOUR

Wrapping up the trip, the Cavs will play in DC tonight to take on the Washington Wizards for the second time this season. The Wizards won a close one by three points in Cleveland on November 10.

LAST TIME OUT

For the third straight game, the Cavs got a win. And, for the third straight game, that win came in convincing fashion. Cleveland grabbed an early first quarter lead against the Heat on Wednesday and kept their foot on the gas the remaining three quarters. Kevin Love came off the bench and scored 22 points while Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland all continued their strong play.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
WAS
12-10
Record
14-8
6th in East
Standing
2nd in East
103.9
PPG
106.2
45.0
RPG
46.5
24.2
APG
23.9
4.2
BPG
5.5
7.3
SPG
6.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Right Calf Strain - DOUBTFUL
  • Cedi Osman - Lower Back Soreness - OUT

    Wizards:

  • Deni Avdija - Illness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Thomas Bryant - Left ACL Recovery - OUT
  • Rui Hachimura - Return to Competition Conditioning - OUT
  • Aaron Holiday - Illness - QUESTIONABLE

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    To start a five-game-in-seven-day stretch, the Cavs return home for a Sunday afternoon contest against the Utah Jazz. The following night, the Wine & Gold are in Milwaukee to take on the world champs.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Wizards, 12-3-2021 at Wizards

