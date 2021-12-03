Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
GOING FOR FOUR
Wrapping up the trip, the Cavs will play in DC tonight to take on the Washington Wizards for the second time this season. The Wizards won a close one by three points in Cleveland on November 10.
LAST TIME OUT
For the third straight game, the Cavs got a win. And, for the third straight game, that win came in convincing fashion. Cleveland grabbed an early first quarter lead against the Heat on Wednesday and kept their foot on the gas the remaining three quarters. Kevin Love came off the bench and scored 22 points while Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland all continued their strong play.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro
Wizards: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Wizards:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
To start a five-game-in-seven-day stretch, the Cavs return home for a Sunday afternoon contest against the Utah Jazz. The following night, the Wine & Gold are in Milwaukee to take on the world champs.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.