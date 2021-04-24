Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

FIRST TIME AGAINST THE WIZARDS

For the first time this season, the Cavs will take on the Washington Wizards. These two were supposed to play twice in the first half of the season, but got postponed due to Health & Safety Protocols; now they will play three times in the last 13 games of the season. Washington has won seven in a row and nine of ten.

LAST TIME OUT

In another performance that saw the Cavs starting backcourt play very well (55 combined points from Collin Sexton and Darius Garland), Cleveland fell on the road to Charlotte. Three Hornets' started scored 25 and the Wine & Gold were outrebounded, 47-39.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE WAS 21-38 Record 26-33 13th in East Standing 10th in East 104.0 PPG 114.4 42.6 RPG 44.9 23.6 APG 25.0 4.8 BPG 3.8 8.1 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Raul Neto

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT



Wizards

Deni Avdija - Right Ankle Fracture - OUT



Thomas Bryant - Left ACL Injury - OUT



Rui Hachimura - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Washington Head Coach Scott Brooks played in 43 games for the Cavs in his final NBA season (1997-98)



Wizards TV Analyst Drew Gooden played for Cleveland in 292 games over four seasons (2004-2008)



Wizards Assistant Coach Mike Longabardi was Cleveland’s assistant coach from 2016-2019

