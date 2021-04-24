Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Capital One Arena at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FIRST TIME AGAINST THE WIZARDS

For the first time this season, the Cavs will take on the Washington Wizards. These two were supposed to play twice in the first half of the season, but got postponed due to Health & Safety Protocols; now they will play three times in the last 13 games of the season. Washington has won seven in a row and nine of ten.

LAST TIME OUT

In another performance that saw the Cavs starting backcourt play very well (55 combined points from Collin Sexton and Darius Garland), Cleveland fell on the road to Charlotte. Three Hornets' started scored 25 and the Wine & Gold were outrebounded, 47-39.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
WAS
21-38
Record
26-33
13th in East
Standing
10th in East
104.0
PPG
114.4
42.6
RPG
44.9
23.6
APG
25.0
4.8
BPG
3.8
8.1
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Raul Neto

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Ankle Soreness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Surgery - OUT

    Wizards

  • Deni Avdija - Right Ankle Fracture - OUT
  • Thomas Bryant - Left ACL Injury - OUT
  • Rui Hachimura - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Washington Head Coach Scott Brooks played in 43 games for the Cavs in his final NBA season (1997-98)
  • Wizards TV Analyst Drew Gooden played for Cleveland in 292 games over four seasons (2004-2008)
  • Wizards Assistant Coach Mike Longabardi was Cleveland’s assistant coach from 2016-2019
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Wizards guard Russell Westbrook were teammates at UCLA for one season (2007-08) when they reached the NCAA Final Four

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs play the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Tampa Bay to wrap-up the last road trip of the season. Starting Wednesday, it will be five in a row at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

