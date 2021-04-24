Cavs at Wizards | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
FIRST TIME AGAINST THE WIZARDS
For the first time this season, the Cavs will take on the Washington Wizards. These two were supposed to play twice in the first half of the season, but got postponed due to Health & Safety Protocols; now they will play three times in the last 13 games of the season. Washington has won seven in a row and nine of ten.
LAST TIME OUT
In another performance that saw the Cavs starting backcourt play very well (55 combined points from Collin Sexton and Darius Garland), Cleveland fell on the road to Charlotte. Three Hornets' started scored 25 and the Wine & Gold were outrebounded, 47-39.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Wizards: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, Raul Neto
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs play the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Tampa Bay to wrap-up the last road trip of the season. Starting Wednesday, it will be five in a row at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.