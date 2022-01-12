Cavs at Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
GREAT LAKE vs SALT LAKE
The Wine & Gold are at the halfway point of this west coast trip... three down, three to go. Next up is a stop in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Jazz topped the Cavs in Cleveland in December.
LAST TIME OUT
On Monday, the Cavaliers defeated the Sacramento Kings in what turned out to be a thriller after a wild, back-and-forth fourth quarter. Darius Garland (11 points, 12 assists) and Jarrett Allen (18 points, 17 rebounds) paced the Cavs while Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Cedi Osman, and Kevin Love finished in double figures. Rajon Rondo made the game-sealing stop on defense in the closing seconds.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Rajon Rondo, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love
Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Jazz:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The trip wraps-up with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back, playing in San Antonio on Friday and then in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.