Cavs at Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Vivint Arena at 9:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

GREAT LAKE vs SALT LAKE

The Wine & Gold are at the halfway point of this west coast trip... three down, three to go. Next up is a stop in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Jazz topped the Cavs in Cleveland in December.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday, the Cavaliers defeated the Sacramento Kings in what turned out to be a thriller after a wild, back-and-forth fourth quarter. Darius Garland (11 points, 12 assists) and Jarrett Allen (18 points, 17 rebounds) paced the Cavs while Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Cedi Osman, and Kevin Love finished in double figures. Rajon Rondo made the game-sealing stop on defense in the closing seconds.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
UTA
23-18
Record
28-13
6th in East
Standing
3rd in West
107.2
PPG
115.7
45.4
RPG
46.8
25.5
APG
22.5
4.5
BPG
5.0
7.3
SPG
7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Rajon Rondo, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT

    Jazz:

  • Udoka Azubuike - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Joe Ingles - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Jared Butler -Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Elijah Hughes - OUT
  • Rudy Gay - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Rudy Gobert - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The trip wraps-up with a Friday-Saturday back-to-back, playing in San Antonio on Friday and then in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

