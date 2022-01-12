Cavs at Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

GREAT LAKE vs SALT LAKE

The Wine & Gold are at the halfway point of this west coast trip... three down, three to go. Next up is a stop in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The Jazz topped the Cavs in Cleveland in December.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday, the Cavaliers defeated the Sacramento Kings in what turned out to be a thriller after a wild, back-and-forth fourth quarter. Darius Garland (11 points, 12 assists) and Jarrett Allen (18 points, 17 rebounds) paced the Cavs while Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Cedi Osman, and Kevin Love finished in double figures. Rajon Rondo made the game-sealing stop on defense in the closing seconds.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE UTA 23-18 Record 28-13 6th in East Standing 3rd in West 107.2 PPG 115.7 45.4 RPG 46.8 25.5 APG 22.5 4.5 BPG 5.0 7.3 SPG 7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Rajon Rondo, Cedi Osman, Kevin Love

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT



Jazz:

Udoka Azubuike - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Joe Ingles - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Jared Butler -Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Elijah Hughes - OUT



Rudy Gay - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

