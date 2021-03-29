Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Vivint Arena at 9:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LAST ONE OUT WEST

Game four of four on this road trip is here for the Cavs before returning home. The last game could be the toughest, though, traveling to Salt Lake City to take on the West-leading Utah Jazz. The Jazz not only have the top spot in the West, but the best record in the league. This is the second and final meeting this season between these two.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a heartbreaker in the California capitol of Sacramento. After a Collin Sexton basket gave the Wine & Gold a two point lead with just under two seconds, the Kings' Harrison Barnes drilled a three at the buzzer to stun the Cavs. Sexton was back to his normal ways after missing two games, going for 26, six, and four. Larry Nance Jr. added 17, nine, and a team-high five assists.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
UTA
17-29
Record
34-11
12th in East
Standing
1st in West
103.6
PPG
116.8
43.3
RPG
48.1
23.3
APG
23.7
5.2
BPG
5.5
8.3
SPG
6.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dean Wade

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness -OUT
  • Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder Sprain - OUT

    Jazz:

  • Udoka Azubuike - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Former Canton Charge Head Coach Alex Jensen is currently an assistant coach for the Jazz
  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson played in 138 games for the Cavaliers before being traded to Utah on Dec. 24, 2019
  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Jazz forward Joe Ingles are both natives of Australia
  • Utah guard Mike Conley played collegiate basketball at Ohio State, which is located in Columbus, OH

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    After a four game trip, the Cavs get a deserved two-day break before retuning to action on Thursday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Cavaliers, Jazz, 3-29-2021 at Jazz

