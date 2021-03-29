Cavs at Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LAST ONE OUT WEST

Game four of four on this road trip is here for the Cavs before returning home. The last game could be the toughest, though, traveling to Salt Lake City to take on the West-leading Utah Jazz. The Jazz not only have the top spot in the West, but the best record in the league. This is the second and final meeting this season between these two.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a heartbreaker in the California capitol of Sacramento. After a Collin Sexton basket gave the Wine & Gold a two point lead with just under two seconds, the Kings' Harrison Barnes drilled a three at the buzzer to stun the Cavs. Sexton was back to his normal ways after missing two games, going for 26, six, and four. Larry Nance Jr. added 17, nine, and a team-high five assists.

Read Saturday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE UTA 17-29 Record 34-11 12th in East Standing 1st in West 103.6 PPG 116.8 43.3 RPG 48.1 23.3 APG 23.7 5.2 BPG 5.5 8.3 SPG 6.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dean Wade

Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness -OUT



Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder Sprain - OUT



Jazz:

Udoka Azubuike - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Former Canton Charge Head Coach Alex Jensen is currently an assistant coach for the Jazz



Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson played in 138 games for the Cavaliers before being traded to Utah on Dec. 24, 2019



Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Jazz forward Joe Ingles are both natives of Australia

