Cavs at Jazz | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

LAST ONE OUT WEST
Game four of four on this road trip is here for the Cavs before returning home. The last game could be the toughest, though, traveling to Salt Lake City to take on the West-leading Utah Jazz. The Jazz not only have the top spot in the West, but the best record in the league. This is the second and final meeting this season between these two.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a heartbreaker in the California capitol of Sacramento. After a Collin Sexton basket gave the Wine & Gold a two point lead with just under two seconds, the Kings' Harrison Barnes drilled a three at the buzzer to stun the Cavs. Sexton was back to his normal ways after missing two games, going for 26, six, and four. Larry Nance Jr. added 17, nine, and a team-high five assists.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Dean Wade
Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson
INJURY REPORT*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
After a four game trip, the Cavs get a deserved two-day break before retuning to action on Thursday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.